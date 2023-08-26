Palace draw comfort

August 26 2023

Crystal Palace claimed a battling point at Brentford after a 1-1 draw.

The Bees went ahead against the run of play in the 18th when Kevin Schade breezed past Joel Ward before firing into the top corner.

Palace improved after the break and almost equalised on two occasions but were thwarted by keeper Mark Flekken.

He first pushed over an Odsonne Edouard free-kick then made a brilliant double save to deny Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew.

Joachim Andersen netted a deserved equaliser on 76 minutes with a powerful run that ended in a scrappy finish.

His goal means the Eagles remain unbeaten on the road but will need to improve on a toothless display overall.

