Villans steal the points

September 16 2023

Crystal Palace threw away a 1-0 advantage to lose 3-1 against Aston Villa at Villa Park in controversial circumstances.

The Eagles were heading to a 1-0 victory after Odsonne Edouards 47th minute goal was looking like it would secure all three points for the away side, however a wonder strike on the half volley in the 87th minute by Villa sub Jhon Duran started a turn around for the home side.

In the 98th minute Villa were awarded a penalty after referee Darren England awarded a spot kick for a foul on Ollie Watkins by Chris Richards.

VAR intervened and suggest that England should review his decision, only for him to take five minutes to decide after looking at the replays that the penalty should stand.

Douglas Luiz stepped up and sent Sam Johnstone the wrong way and Villa were ahead 2-1.

To compound Palaces misery Leon Bailey scored a third for the home side in the 11th of 15 minutes of injury time, to end the game 3-1.

