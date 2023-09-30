Eagles get quick revenge with victory at Old Trafford

September 30 2023

A goal by Joachim Andersen in the first half was enough for Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United in the second of two games within a week.

The Eagles stunned Manchester United with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford, marking a significant blow for United manager Erik ten Hag, whose side suffered their fourth defeat in the opening seven games of the Premier League season.

The win also provided sweet revenge for Palace after their 3-0 loss to United in the Carabao Cup just a few days prior.

Palace's hero of the day was Joachim Andersen, whose superb strike in the first half turned the tables on United. Andersen's goal, a result of brilliant technique from Eberechi Eze's free-kick, left United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone helpless and turned the skies gloomy for the United faithful.

Despite United's attempts to respond, their efforts were limited, with Johnstone largely untested in front of a disgruntled home crowd. United's manager, Erik ten Hag, had spoken of the importance of "momentum" prior to the game, but the defeat shattered any semblance of momentum his team had gained.

The match was not without its drama, as United's Alejandro Garnacho, introduced in the second half, injected energy into the game. In one electrifying moment, Garnacho's cross caused chaos in the Palace defense, but the visitors managed to hold their ground.

As the game neared its end, United's substitutes, Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire, attempted to salvage a point. Van de Beek set up Garnacho, whose shot was saved by the impressive Johnstone. In the dying moments, Maguire's attempt to find a teammate or create a chance went astray, encapsulating United's struggles on the day.

The final whistle was met with boos from the home crowd, expressing their frustration at United's lack of creativity and inability to break down Palace's resilient defense.

The result puts Palace into 9th place in the Premier League two points ahead of United.

History maker.



The first manager to go unbeaten in five consecutive @premierleague games at Old Trafford. #CPFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/5jMJ1MxWMc — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 30, 2023

Man U: Onana, Dalot, Varane (Maguire, 87), Lindelöf (van de Beek, 88), S Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount (Martial, 77), Pellistri (Garnacho, 61), Bruno Fernandes, Rashford (Eriksen, 77), Højlund

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Ayew, Eze (Richards, 88), Schlupp (Riedewald, 78), Mateta

2023/24 match reports

2023/24 squad stats

Premier League table

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here