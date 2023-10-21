Eagles well beaten by the Toon

October 21 2023

Crystal Palace fell to a heavy defeat losing 4-0 to Newcastle United at St James' Park

Roy Hodgson was able to welcome back Jefferson Lerma and Cheick Doucouré in midfield, and Joel Ward replaced Nathaniel Clyne at right back.

From the early minutes of the game, Newcastle asserted their authority. Kieran Trippier's perfectly timed pass found Jacob Murphy, who calmly lifted the ball over the stranded Sam Johnstone, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

Despite initial offside concerns, VAR confirmed the goal, setting the tone for Newcastle's relentless pursuit of victory.

The first half belonged entirely to Newcastle as they exploited Palace's defensive vulnerabilities. Trippier and Murphy wreaked havoc down the right flank, with their partnership culminating in a precise cross that Anthony Gordon met with finesse, doubling Newcastle's lead just before halftime.

Sean Longstaff capitalized on Marc Guehi's slip to slot home the third, leaving Palace's defense in disarray.

Palace attempted a resurgence in the second half, showing signs of life with organized counter-pressing. However, their efforts were swiftly thwarted as Newcastle's swift counter-attacks proved devastating. Callum Wilson, in particular, showcased his clinical finishing, capitalizing on Murphy and Trippier's creativity to seal Newcastle's victory with a fourth goal.

The Eagles found themselves outplayed and outclassed throughout the match. Despite this setback, they remain in the top half of the table, and Hodgson will likely view this defeat as a minor blip in what has otherwise been a commendable season for Palace.

The only positive of the game was a debut for Matheus França who came on as a second half subsitute and looked lively when he got the ball.

Newcastle United: Pope, Trippier (Livramento, 69), Lascelles, Schär, Burn, S Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães (Tonali, 69), Joelinton (Anderson, 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak, 70), Gordon (Almirón, 70)

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma (Ozoh, 87), Doucouré, Hughes (França de Oliveira, 70), J Ayew, Mateta (Rak-Sakyi, 61), Édouard

