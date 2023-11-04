Eagles ground out victory at Turf Moor

November 4 2023

Crystal Palace showed dogged determination to ground out a 2-0 victory against Burnley.

Roy Hodgson went with the same lineup that lost 2-1 to Tottenham last month, but welcomed Eberechi Eze back after recovering from a hamstring injury, who settled for a place on the bench.

Palace wasted no time in making their mark on the game. Jeffrey Schlupp capitalized on Jordan Beyer's error, sliding home Jordan Ayew's low cross with precision, sending the Eagles into a well-deserved lead.

Despite Burnley's possession advantage and numerous opportunities, Palace's defense stood firm, denying the hosts any chance of a comeback.

As the game progressed, Burnley pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by Palace's resilient backline.

Zeki Amdouni's free header and Johann Berg Gudmundsson's wayward shot were just a few of the chances that went begging for the Clarets.

Palace's goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone, emerged as a hero, making crucial saves to deny Burnley's attempts, including a brilliant fingertip stop to thwart Josh Brownhill's 20-yard curler.

In the dying moments of the game, Palace dealt the final blow. Substitute Eberechi Eze set up Tyrick Mitchell, who calmly steered the ball beyond James Trafford, sealing the Eagles' victory.

Burnley's woes deepened as they suffered their eighth successive top-flight home defeat, a record they undoubtedly wish they could forget.

For Roy Hodgson's Palace, this victory was a beacon of hope, propelling them into the top half of the table, now comfortably resting in 10th place.

Palace's next challenge awaits as they prepare to host Everton next Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew is the first player to win 250+ duels in the Premier League in 2023.



He's also won more fouls and completed more take-ons than any other player in that time. 💪 pic.twitter.com/f1e91BmH8j — Squawka (@Squawka) November 4, 2023

Burnley: Trafford, da Silva, O'Shea, Beyer (Trésor, 86), Taylor, Gudmundsson (Bruun Larsen, 90), Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho (Odobert, 78), Rodríguez, Amdouni (Redmond, 78)

Palace: Johnstone, Ward (Clyne, 70), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Eze, 58), Lerma, J Ayew, Hughes, Schlupp (Ahamada, 70), Édouard (Richards, 86)

