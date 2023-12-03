Edouard's equaliser earns gritty draw against the Hammers

December 3 2023

Crystal Palace battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The match unfolded in a compelling fashion as Mohammed Kudus drew first blood for West Ham, capitalizing on an incisive play orchestrated by James Ward-Prowse's cross-field delivery. However, despite the early setback, Crystal Palace showcased their resilience, with Edouard seizing an opportunity when Konstantinos Mavropanos erred, intercepting a loose back pass and calmly slotting home the equalizer. Edouard's sixth league goal of the season proved pivotal, salvaging a crucial point for the Eagles.

While West Ham pressed for a winner, Palace's defensive resolve remained steadfast. Mavropanos attempted redemption with a header, narrowly missing the target, while Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen threatened late on, only to be thwarted by a vigilant Sam Johnstone in the Palace goal.

The Eagles' performance showcased moments of promise, particularly in the second half, as they endeavored to overturn the deficit. Roy Hodgson's side, despite a lack of cutting edge in front of goal, exhibited glimpses of control and determination. Michael Olise's return from injury injected vitality into the midfield, although Palace struggled to conjure clear-cut opportunities.

Hodgson expressed satisfaction with the team's overall display, highlighting the resilience exhibited, particularly in the face of recent disappointing results. He commended the players for their effort and resilience, emphasizing the need for confidence-building performances ahead of challenging fixtures against high-flying Liverpool and Manchester City.

The hard-fought draw marked a resilient showing by Crystal Palace, offering a glimmer of hope as they seek to regain momentum in the Premier League, aiming for positive results in the challenging fixtures ahead.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Álvarez (Fornals, 89), Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Soucek, Lucas Paquetá, Bowen

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Olise, Hughes (Riedewald, 82), J Ayew, Édouard (Mateta, 87)

Odsonne Édouard LEVELS it for Crystal Palace with a composed finish! ???? pic.twitter.com/EVwHihBvmG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2023

"I am pleased by how the players rallied around each other" ????????



Roy Hodgson reacts to a good point away from home against West Ham ???? pic.twitter.com/jp33NpHSeY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2023

