Eagles snatch last minute equaliser against City

December 16 2023

Crystal Palace battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson opted for a back 5 against the champions, with Joel Ward partnering Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi in the centre with Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell wide. Chris Richards continued in midfield and was partnered by Jairo Riedewald. Jean-Philippe Mateta was chosen up front with top scorer Odsonne Edouard missing the game through injury.

Manchester City initially seemed in control, securing a 2-0 lead through Jack Grealish's well-taken strike in the first half and Rico Lewis' debut Premier League goal early in the second period. However, Crystal Palace refused to relent, launching a spirited comeback.

Mateta ignited hopes of a revival for the Eagles, sliding in to convert Jeffrey Schlupp's precise cross, narrowing City's lead with 15 minutes remaining. As the match approached its conclusion, the drama intensified when Mateta was fouled by Phil Foden inside the box deep into added time, prompting referee Paul Tierney to award Palace a crucial penalty.

Amidst mounting tension, Michael Olise stepped up to the spot and held his nerve, calmly dispatching the penalty past Ederson, sending the away supporters into jubilation and salvaging a remarkable draw for Roy Hodgson's side.

The draw felt like a triumph, offering solace after a challenging run of results. Despite winning only one of their last ten games, Roy Hodgson's men demonstrated resilience and character, celebrating the hard-earned point against City with elation. Looking forward, Palace gears up for a derby clash against Brighton at Selhurst Park, anticipating another thrilling encounter on December 21.

The dramatic events at the Etihad showcased Crystal Palace's determination and fighting spirit, proving their ability to challenge even the league's elite teams and providing a significant boost of confidence for the Eagles moving forward.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké, Gvardiol, Lewis (Stones, 90), Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish, Álvarez

Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Eze, 90), Ward (Ozoh, 34), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Olise, Richards, Riedewald (Ahamada, 81), Schlupp (França de Oliveira, 81), Mateta

