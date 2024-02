Keeping up with Palace on non-game days

January 29 2024

If youíre a Crystal Palace fan, youíre part of a crowd of more than 1.7 million supporters in the UK, writes James Blake.

Despite getting knocked out of the FA Cup, Premier League matches come thick and fast and thereís always a next game to look forward to. Yet, there are more non-game days in the calendar. To ensure boredom wonít tackle you, hereís what you can do while the Eagles arenít playing.

Beyond Matchday Fun

You donít need to wait for the next game to have fun. You can enjoy games from studios like EA Sports and Konami, such as FIFA or eFootball (formally PES), respectively. These games have updated teams, players, stadiums, leagues, tournaments, and pretty much everything football fans want.

After enjoying some FIFA or eFootball, you can also explore other options in our Mega Dice review. Here, youíll find a variety of football-themed games; plus, theyíre mobile-friendly. This lets you transition smoothly from gameplay to engaging reviews and back to gaming, keeping your football spirit going until the next Palace match.

Events

Eagles fans have many reasons to love Selhurst Park, apart from football. The club promotes non-game events all year long, some of them at home. Hereís what you can do when the ball isnít rolling.

Sporting Dinner With Jeff Stelling - 10th May

Selhurst Park welcomes Soccer Saturdayís legendary host, Jeff Stelling, for a very special dinner. The event will also feature comedian Aaron James, and itíll be hosted by Mark Clemmit. Itís the perfect opportunity to hear about curiosities and anecdotes from the football world.

Crystal Palace Business Club - 11th May

Thereís another important dining event happening at Selhurst Park right after Jeff Stelling. Danny Young, Head of Player Care, will be the speaker for the Business Clubís next edition. During the event, guests will have the unique opportunity to ask questions regarding the clubís strategy to build and strengthen ties with top-tier players.

Golf With Palace Legends - 18th May

How about joining international champions like Andy Johnson, John Salako and Jim Cannon for a golf match? The day-long event will take place in Burhill Golf Club, and itíll include meals from breakfast to dinner, wrapped up by a professional photography session with the stars.