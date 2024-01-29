Keeping up with Palace on non-game days

January 29 2024

If youre a Crystal Palace fan, youre part of a crowd of more than 1.7 million supporters in the UK, writes James Blake.

Despite getting knocked out of the FA Cup, Premier League matches come thick and fast and theres always a next game to look forward to. Yet, there are more non-game days in the calendar. To ensure boredom wont tackle you, heres what you can do while the Eagles arent playing.

Beyond Matchday Fun

You dont need to wait for the next game to have fun. You can enjoy games from studios like EA Sports and Konami, such as FIFA or eFootball (formally PES), respectively. These games have updated teams, players, stadiums, leagues, tournaments, and pretty much everything football fans want.

Events

Eagles fans have many reasons to love Selhurst Park, apart from football. The club promotes non-game events all year long, some of them at home. Heres what you can do when the ball isnt rolling.

Sporting Dinner With Jeff Stelling - 10th May

Selhurst Park welcomes Soccer Saturdays legendary host, Jeff Stelling, for a very special dinner. The event will also feature comedian Aaron James, and itll be hosted by Mark Clemmit. Its the perfect opportunity to hear about curiosities and anecdotes from the football world.

Crystal Palace Business Club - 11th May

Theres another important dining event happening at Selhurst Park right after Jeff Stelling. Danny Young, Head of Player Care, will be the speaker for the Business Clubs next edition. During the event, guests will have the unique opportunity to ask questions regarding the clubs strategy to build and strengthen ties with top-tier players.

Golf With Palace Legends - 18th May

How about joining international champions like Andy Johnson, John Salako and Jim Cannon for a golf match? The day-long event will take place in Burhill Golf Club, and itll include meals from breakfast to dinner, wrapped up by a professional photography session with the stars.