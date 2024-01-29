Keeping up with Palace on non-game days

January 29 2024
If youre a Crystal Palace fan, youre part of a crowd of more than 1.7 million supporters in the UK, writes James Blake.
Despite getting knocked out of the FA Cup, Premier League matches come thick and fast and theres always a next game to look forward to. Yet, there are more non-game days in the calendar. To ensure boredom wont tackle you, heres what you can do while the Eagles arent playing.
You dont need to wait for the next game to have fun. You can enjoy games from studios like EA Sports and Konami, such as FIFA or eFootball (formally PES), respectively. These games have updated teams, players, stadiums, leagues, tournaments, and pretty much everything football fans want.
Eagles fans have many reasons to love Selhurst Park, apart from football. The club promotes non-game events all year long, some of them at home. Heres what you can do when the ball isnt rolling.
Sporting Dinner With Jeff Stelling - 10th May
Selhurst Park welcomes Soccer Saturdays legendary host, Jeff Stelling, for a very special dinner. The event will also feature comedian Aaron James, and itll be hosted by Mark Clemmit. Its the perfect opportunity to hear about curiosities and anecdotes from the football world.
Crystal Palace Business Club - 11th May
Theres another important dining event happening at Selhurst Park right after Jeff Stelling. Danny Young, Head of Player Care, will be the speaker for the Business Clubs next edition. During the event, guests will have the unique opportunity to ask questions regarding the clubs strategy to build and strengthen ties with top-tier players.
Golf With Palace Legends - 18th May
How about joining international champions like Andy Johnson, John Salako and Jim Cannon for a golf match? The day-long event will take place in Burhill Golf Club, and itll include meals from breakfast to dinner, wrapped up by a professional photography session with the stars.
