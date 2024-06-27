June 27 2024

Crystal Palace kicked off their preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 season with a flurry of transfer activity, writes Marc Toomey.

Amidst the buzz of ongoing European championships, Palace's focus has swiftly turned to strengthening their squad for a promising campaign under the ambitious eye of manager Oliver Glasner.

Having already secured the arrivals of Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada, optimism is high at Copers Cope. Photos released by the club's official channels showcase Riad donning the iconic Palace training kit, which is much changed from the original teams kit, eagerly participating in drills under the watchful gaze of manager Glasner. These glimpses into Riad's early sessions suggest a seamless integration into the squad, heightening anticipation for his competitive debut.

The Moroccan defender's introduction comes at a crucial juncture for Palace, with key players like Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, and Marc Guehi set to return later due to international commitments at the Copa America and Euros.

This temporary absence opens a significant window of opportunity for Riad to stake his claim in the starting line-up. With a friendly match against Crawley Town potentially marking his debut on July 27, Riad faces a pivotal period to impress Glasner and solidify his role in the squad.

The club's proactive approach in preseason is underscored by the presence of other returning and new faces at Copers Cope. Matheus Franca and Joel Ward have resumed training, joined by Cheick Doucoure, who seeks to rebound strongly after a lengthy injury lay-off.

These developments reflect Palace's commitment to building a competitive squad capable of achieving their lofty ambitions, including securing European football in the upcoming season.

For Riad, these initial training sessions serve not only as a platform to showcase his abilities but also as a crucial opportunity to integrate into Glasner's tactical framework and defensive strategies. As he familiarises himself with the demands of English football and the expectations at Palace, Riad's dedication and performance during preseason will be closely monitored by fans and pundits alike. Who knows, perhaps Riad will be the teams top scorer this season.

Looking ahead, Palace's pre-season preparations are poised to intensify with additional fixtures likely to be scheduled, providing Riad and other squad members ample opportunities to fine-tune their skills ahead of the season opener.