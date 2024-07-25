Get ready for change

July 25 2024

In time for the new season, the Holmesdale Online will be getting a fresh look to mark its 25-year anniversary.

Weve been working hard behind the scenes to transform the message board, giving it an improved design and a ton of new features.

The new message board will feature:

Responsive design

No more zooming in and out on your phone to read what people are saying, the site will work brilliantly on your mobile.

Notifications

Get real-time notifications on your desktop to new posts and replies.

Posting improvements

Rich text editing, media embedding, and post reactions.

Speed boost

Lightning fast page rendering, getting you to the latest Palace news and views quicker.

We hope to bring you this new look in a few weeks' time, so keep an eye out on the message boards for more information as we count down to the changeover.

Important information for existing users

When we switch over to the new message board system, the majority of your existing profile on the site will be ported over.

The following however will NOT be ported:

Private messages

After the switch over happens you will no longer be able to access any old private messages. Please take this time before the switch to save any important information you may have in private messages.

Old message board posts

The existing forums, threads and posts will be archived, and remain accessible at the same URL, but they will NOT be ported over to the new system.

Pages not on the message board

Pages such as the homepage, news articles, history etc will remain for now on the current system.

When the change takes place, we will require you to reset your password in order to log in to the new system  more details of this will come closer to the time.

If you have questions or concerns about the change, please ask your questions on the message board in General Talk.