Eze's stunning strike earns Palace a point

September 1 2024
In a pulsating encounter at Stamford Bridge, Eberechi Eze's second-half equalizer secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace against Chelsea.
The Eagles battled to a well-earned point against Chelsea in a fiercely contested London derby, thanks to a brilliant curling strike from Eberechi Eze in the second half.
The visitors, who made two changes from their previous match, showed resilience and character to hold off a determined Chelsea side that had taken an early lead through Nicolas Jackson.
Chelsea started the game on the front foot, with Cole Palmer going close to breaking the deadlock with a bending effort from distance in the opening minutes.
Palace, however, were not without their chances, as Adam Wharton forced a solid save from Robert Sanchez after a well-worked move involving Daniel Muñoz and Daichi Kamada. The hosts' pressure eventually paid off when Jackson poked home from Palmer's low cross midway through the first half, giving Chelsea a deserved lead.
Despite falling behind, Palace remained composed and managed to keep the deficit to just one goal at halftime. The Eagles' disciplined defense limited Chelsea's opportunities, while Kamada and Jean-Philippe Mateta tried to create openings at the other end, though with little success.
The second half saw a revitalized Palace take the game to Chelsea, and their persistence was rewarded just eight minutes after the restart. Following a blocked shot from Cheick Doucouré, the ball fell to Eze, who unleashed a magnificent curling shot from the edge of the box that sailed into the top corner, leaving Sanchez with no chance. The goal shifted the momentum in Palace's favor, and they continued to press for a second, with Malo Gusto making a crucial last-ditch tackle to deny Eze again.
As the game progressed, both teams created further chances, with Levi Colwill and Daichi Kamada coming close for Chelsea and Palace, respectively. Chelsea pushed forward in the closing stages, but Palace's defense, marshaled by the impressive Marc Guéhi and Nathaniel Clyne, stood firm. Dean Henderson's crucial one-on-one save against Jackson in stoppage time ensured Palace left Stamford Bridge with a share of the spoils.
Palace's performance, highlighted by Eze's moment of brilliance, will give them a significant confidence boost heading into the international break. Meanwhile, Chelsea will rue their missed opportunities as they continue to search for consistency in the Premier League.
Everything about this ????#CPFC // #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/3ps6DpvIdp— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 1, 2024
Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Guéhi, Richards, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes (Doucouré, 50), Mitchell, Eze, Mateta (Sarr, 69), Kamada (Schlupp, 87).
Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto (Mudryk, 74), Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandeaz, Neto (Felix, 58), Madueke (Nkunku, 86), Jackson, Palmer.
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
