Palace's 2024 games that could define the season

October 14 2024

Crystal Palace had a tremendous end to the 2023/24 season after Oliver Glasner took over from the outgoing Roy Hodgson, writes Ben Leyland.

The Austrian manager quickly managed to get better performance out of the likes of attacking star Michael Olise, Jean-Phillipe Mateta, and Eberechi Eze.

The Eagles were flying during their last few games, notably securing six wins out of their last seven. This included statement victories against Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and West Ham  successes that saw Palace fans get incredibly excited for the new campaign. Glasners first full season in charge was believed to bear similarly impressive fruit, but things havent quite gone the way many people expected.

With only three points after seven games and no wins, an upturn in form is desperately needed to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle. There are plenty more games to play before the season-ending finale against Liverpool on May 25th, so the Eagles have plenty of time to rectify their performances.

Predicting football results over the course of a season is notoriously difficult, with even the most experienced fans struggling. This is part of the reason why sports betting on the Premier League has become so popular.

With so many potential outcomes and the capacity for regular upsets, bettors can choose from various odds and betting markets. The best sports betting platforms also offer regular free bets and other promos, particularly at Crystal Palace-affiliated sites.

Whether youre an avid Palace fan or a sports bettor hoping to taste as much as possible, knowing the most important fixtures coming up for the Eagles is essential. Can Glasners side avoid a relegation battle and potentially do better than last seasons tenth-placed finish?

Early indications arent great, but a more favourable fixture list for the next few months could help. Keep reading for a selection of the most important games for Crystal Palace for the rest of the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

Monday 21st October: Nottingham Forest (Away)

Nottingham Forest marks Palaces first outing in the Premier League since the narrow defeat against Liverpool. Eze and co were unlucky to lose that fixture, with a much improved second half showing, scaring the Reds on several occasions. They ultimately couldnt find a way through Arne Slots impressively resolute defence, but Liverpool have only conceded two goals after seven games, so this is hardly surprising.

Saturday 2nd November: Wolverhampton Wanderers (Away)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in a similarly sticky patch, and this represents a must win for both teams. Palace will need to play well at the Molineux Stadium, as Wolves have been incredibly unlucky to only pick up one point so far. A couple near misses will have fueled the fire for Gary ONeils side, so the Eagles must be wary.

Saturday 9th November: Fulham (Home)

Fulham are flying at the moment, so Palace will have to be on their guard against Marco Silvas impressive team. Stopping the likes of Adama Traore will be essential, as the wingers power, pace, and trickery is a potent weapon down the flanks. Glasners side finished three points above Fulham last season, so fans will be desperate to record a win at Selhurst Park to maintain bragging rights over their London neighbours.

Saturday 14th December: Brighton (Away)

One of the fiercest rivals in English football resumes at Brighton on the 14th of December. This is always a key fixture in the Palace schedule and is even more of a must-win fixture considering the current league positions of the two clubs. Brighton sit in sixth place after a successful start by new manager Fabian Hurzeler. Oh how Palace fans will want Mateta and co to put a dent in the Seagulls' celebrations.

Thursday 26th December: AFC Bournemouth (Away)

Its anybody's guess where Palace and Bournemouth will finish this year, but you wouldnt bet against the two clubs vying for league position, whether it's mid table or further down. Recording a Boxing Day win would be a great way for the Eagles to reward their travelling fans, and theres a decent chance things could go their way if they play well. Even still, a narrow 1-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium last season is a warning of what could happen if the players arent up to scratch.

Sunday 29th December: Southampton (Home)

Were all hoping Palace wont get sucked into a drawn out relegation battle, and beating Southampton will be crucial to keeping this nightmare possibility at bay. The newly-promoted Saints have a very clear playing identity under Russell Martin, but his passing game has failed to click so far at Premier League level. This game is a perfect chance for the Eagles to get another Christmas period away win under their belts.

Saturday 15th February: Everton (Away)

Again, hopefully a relegation battle doesnt arise this year. However, if it does, Palace might be locked in a tight struggle against Everton. The Merseysiders were disrupted by points deductions last year, but they actually won as many points as Palace did throughout the season. The two clubs are at similar levels, so a visit to Goodison Park on the 15th of February is challenging to call.

Saturday 25th January: Brentford (Home)

Another London derby, this time against Brentford. Winning in January is historically a sign of a battle-hardened and dependable team with relegations and title triumphs alike regularly being decided in this crucial month of the English football calendar. Brentford at home on the 25th of January is the most important for Palace, a game they really should win.

Saturday 8th March: Ipswich (Away)

Can Palace be the pantomime villains and make Ipswichs survival effort harder? Many fans will be hoping that a trip to Portman Road will result in victory, but it wont be that simple. Kieran McKennas side has evolved to Premier League level quickly, and this fixture will be a tricky one.