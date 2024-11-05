Palace's prospects: Key players, transfers...

November 5 2024

This season marks an important year for Crystal Palace, as fans and analysts alike question where they will end up, writes John Frost.

Under the guidance of manager Oliver Glasner, who took over in February 2024, the Eagles were expected to stabilise, but early struggles have left them battling near the relegation zone.

This seasons journey is about resilience, strategic decisions, and the hope for a resurgence that Palace supporters eagerly anticipate.

Palaces Challenging Start and Projected Finish

Palace began their season with high hopes, buoyed by pre-season predictions that suggested they had a 41.7% chance of breaking into the top 10. However, after the first eight games, Palace found themselves in the relegation zone, struggling to secure their first win with a record of three draws and five losses.

These results have shifted their odds drastically, giving them a 7/2 chance (22.2% implied probability) of relegation and just a 15.4% chance of finishing in the top half.

Transfer Window Business: Key Ins and Outs

Palace made several moves during the summer transfer window, aiming to strengthen their line-up. The most significant signing was forward Eddie Nketiah, joining alongside other additions like Maxence Lacroix, Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada, and Chadi Riad. Trevoh Chalobah and Matt Turner were brought in on loan, adding depth to the squad.

However, key departures have impacted Palace's cohesion. Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise left, joining Fulham and Bayern Munich, respectively. Andersens departure was particularly impactful, as it occurred late in the window, limiting Palaces options for a suitable replacement. The exits of Jordan Ayew and Sam Johnstone, along with Odsonne Edouards loan, also shifted the dynamics within the squad, placing additional pressure on new signings to perform.

Top Players to Watch: Who Can Lead Palaces Charge?

While Crystal Palaces season has had a shaky start, certain players have stood out and will be instrumental in their fight for survival.

Mateta: The Goal Threat

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been a consistent scorer for Crystal Palace, netting twice in the first eight games despite limited opportunities in front of the goal. His shot accuracy and experience in previous seasons, where he scored 16 goals in his last 16 games, make him a critical asset. If Mateta can regain his form, he could help turn Palaces season around by providing much-needed goals.

Eze: The Creative Playmaker

Eberechi Eze has emerged as Palaces creative force, leading the squad in shooting and chance creation metrics. With 33 shots and 15 chances created so far, Ezes playmaking has been a bright spot. Despite not recording an assist yet, his xA (expected assists) of 1.12 underscores his ability to generate scoring opportunities. Building synergy between Eze and Mateta could be pivotal to Palaces offensive strategy.

Defensive Anchors: Mitchell and Munoz

In defence, Tyrick Mitchell has been reliable, leading Palace in tackles while committing minimal fouls. On the other hand, Daniel Munoz has been more aggressive, with 10 fouls and two yellow cards, highlighting his combative approach. This defensive duo will need to remain vigilant as Palace faces a challenging schedule ahead.

Rising Star: Wharton

Adam Wharton, who joined from Blackburn, has been a player to watch. Despite dealing with a minor injury that has impacted his performance, Whartons skill and composure earned him an England call-up for Euro 2024. As he continues to adapt to the Premier League, Whartons development could be a long-term asset for Palace.

Glasners Tactics and Formation Choices

Glasner has predominantly opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation, focusing on solidifying defence and allowing wing-backs to push forward. This system relies heavily on narrow, attacking midfielders to support the lone striker, often Mateta, with the goal of maximising offensive width through the wing-backs.

While the tactic shows promise, injury setbacks, particularly in the backline, have made consistency a challenge. Establishing a reliable defensive setup will be crucial for Palace if they hope to climb out of the relegation zone.

Palaces Outlook and Odds for Survival

While their start has been rocky, Palaces resilience and adaptability are essential if they aim to remain in the Premier League. Current odds for survival are not in their favour, but with the talent available and Glasners tactical acumen, Palace fans can hope for a revival in the coming months.

