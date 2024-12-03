Mateta shines as Eagles earn vital win at Ipswich

December 3 2024

Jean-Philippe Matetas moment of brilliance secured Crystal Palaces first Premier League away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The two sides were level on points at kick-off, sitting perilously close to the relegation zone, but Matetas goal in the 59th minute proved the difference.

The Palace forward initiated the move himself, flicking the ball on in his own half before surging forward. Skipping past Jacob Greaves, Mateta produced a stunning chip over Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from a difficult angle.

The match had been short on quality until that point, with few chances for either side in a cagey first half. Mateta could have doubled the visitors lead after his goal but was denied by Muric following a smart through-ball from Eberechi Eze.

Palaces defense, marshaled by Marc Guehi, stood firm as Ipswich pressed for an equalizer. The closest the hosts came was when Greaves header hit the post late on.

Ipswich, whose strong home record in the Championship last season propelled them to promotion, remain winless at Portman Road in the Premier League this term.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner was measured in his post-match comments, focusing on the resilience his team has shown in recent weeks:

It wasnt our best performance, but the result was more important today. We controlled the game, scored an amazing goal, and defended well to earn the clean sheet. Its a big step for us, but we have to keep improving.

The Eagles have now lost just one of their last six matches, climbing to 16th in the table and putting three points between themselves and the bottom three.

Ipswich: Muric, Davis, Greaves, O'Shea, Clarke, Cajuste (Taylor, 66), Morsy, Clarke (Broadhead, 66), Hutchinson, Burns (Chaplin, 66), Delap (Ali Al Hamadi 79)

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Chalobah (Richards, 81), Mitchell, Doucouré (Lerma 46), Hughes, Muñoz, Eze (Devenny, 76), Sarr (Nketiah 90), Mateta

