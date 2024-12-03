Mateta shines as Eagles earn vital win at Ipswich

December 3 2024
Jean-Philippe Matetas moment of brilliance secured Crystal Palaces first Premier League away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
The two sides were level on points at kick-off, sitting perilously close to the relegation zone, but Matetas goal in the 59th minute proved the difference.
The Palace forward initiated the move himself, flicking the ball on in his own half before surging forward. Skipping past Jacob Greaves, Mateta produced a stunning chip over Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from a difficult angle.
The match had been short on quality until that point, with few chances for either side in a cagey first half. Mateta could have doubled the visitors lead after his goal but was denied by Muric following a smart through-ball from Eberechi Eze.
Palaces defense, marshaled by Marc Guehi, stood firm as Ipswich pressed for an equalizer. The closest the hosts came was when Greaves header hit the post late on.
Ipswich, whose strong home record in the Championship last season propelled them to promotion, remain winless at Portman Road in the Premier League this term.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner was measured in his post-match comments, focusing on the resilience his team has shown in recent weeks:
It wasnt our best performance, but the result was more important today. We controlled the game, scored an amazing goal, and defended well to earn the clean sheet. Its a big step for us, but we have to keep improving.
The Eagles have now lost just one of their last six matches, climbing to 16th in the table and putting three points between themselves and the bottom three.
Ipswich: Muric, Davis, Greaves, O'Shea, Clarke, Cajuste (Taylor, 66), Morsy, Clarke (Broadhead, 66), Hutchinson, Burns (Chaplin, 66), Delap (Ali Al Hamadi 79)
Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Chalobah (Richards, 81), Mitchell, Doucouré (Lerma 46), Hughes, Muñoz, Eze (Devenny, 76), Sarr (Nketiah 90), Mateta
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 12.49am by Paaalaaace
Man City predictions
at 10.50pm by doombear
Marc Guehi
at 10.39pm by Living In Hope
15 Most Expensive Signings
at 9.16pm by DenTyler
Loaned-Out Players
at 8.16pm by Eagleman13
Nketiah?
at 12.04pm by dreamwaverider
Ipswich v CPFC Match Thread
at 11.23am by Willo
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle match thread
at 11.14am by doombear
Is Glasner the problem?
at 9.19am by JHB
And he kicked the flag!!!
at 9.33pm by eritheagle
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.