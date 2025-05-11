Eze Double Fires Palace to Derby Win and Equals Club Points Record

May 11 2025
Crystal Palace tuned up for Saturdays FA Cup final in perfect style with a dominant 2-0 win over Tottenham, completing a first-ever league double over their London rivals and equalling their highest Premier League points tally in the process.
Eberechi Eze continued his red-hot form, scoring in a fourth consecutive game and bagging both goals in a commanding performance from Oliver Glasners side.
Palace had already seen two goals ruled out Ismaila Sarr for offside and Maxence Lacroix for handball before Eze opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, turning home Daniel Munozs cross after a flowing move.
Three minutes after the break, Eze struck again. This time, he exchanged passes with Sarr on the edge of the box before coolly slotting the return ball into the bottom corner. It was a goal that epitomised Palaces confidence and attacking cohesion.
The Eagles carved Spurs open on several occasions, with Muñoz rattling the bar and Jean-Philippe Mateta forcing a sharp save. Tottenham, much changed following their midweek European exploits, were second best throughout.
The victory moved Palace up to 49 points matching their best-ever Premier League total set in 1992-93 and repeated in 2018-19 and 2023-24. With two games still to play, theres a strong chance Glasners men will break new ground before the season is out.
For the travelling supporters basking in the North London sunshine, this was a party atmosphere and a statement ahead of next weekends FA Cup final against Manchester City. After a five-game winless run in the league, Palace found their rhythm at the perfect moment.
For Palace, all eyes now turn to Wembley. With Eze in electric form, Muñoz and Sarr threatening from wide areas, and belief flowing through the squad, they will head into the final against Manchester City with momentum and confidence.
Glasners future remains a topic of speculation, with interest from RB Leipzig, but the focus this week will be firmly on making history. Palace have never lifted the FA Cup a chance to do so awaits on Saturday.
Spurs: Kinský, Spence, Davies, Danso, Pedro Porro Son (Heung-Min, 58), Sarr, Bentancur (Bissouma, 46), Gray, Tel, Kulusevski (Moore, 19), Odobert
Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell (Chilwell, 61), Lerma (Kamada, 61), Hughes (Devenny, 87), Muñoz, Eze, Sarr (Esse, 78), Mateta (Nketiah, 60)
????? "Big performance, we did everything we needed to do today"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2025
Eberechi Eze reacts after scoring twice in Crystal Palace's win over Tottenham Hotspur ???? pic.twitter.com/gwgg9vjERV
