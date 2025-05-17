How many of the Class of '25 will stay?

May 17 2025

As Selhurst Park prepares to empty for what could be one final spectacular away day, an air of nervous anticipation hangs over South London, writes Ben Leyland.

Crystal Palace's remarkable journey to the FA Cup final against Manchester City represents both the culmination of a season of resilience and potentially the final curtain call for a team that has captured imaginations across the Premier League.

The Eagles will walk out at Wembley as substantial underdogs against Pep Guardiola's relentless machine, with City heavily favoured to lift the trophy with Gambling.com in what is their third consecutive final appearance.

The Citizens arrive with revenge burning in their hearts following last year's shocking defeat to Manchester United, determined to reassert their domestic cup dominance.

Yet there's something poetic about Palace's presence in this showcase event. Under Oliver Glasner's stewardship, the club has engineered a remarkable renaissance after early-season struggles threatened to undo all the promising groundwork laid during the thrilling conclusion to the 2023/24 campaign.

Those warm April and May months when Palace scored goals with joyful abandon and toppled giants like Liverpool and Aston Villa feel simultaneously recent and distant  a tantalising glimpse of potential that has finally been fulfilled in this cup run.

The question haunting Palace supporters, however, extends beyond the outcome at Wembley. Will this sun-drenched May afternoon mark not just the season's end but the conclusion of a captivating chapter in the club's history?

The precedent is clear  when Michael Olise departed for Bayern Munich last summer, it demonstrated the club's pragmatic recognition of market realities. Now, as Olise lifts silverware in Bavaria, several key Eagles may be contemplating similar flights from the nest.

As the summer transfer window approaches, here are the Palace stars whose futures hang most precariously in the balance.

Eberechi Eze

The creative heartbeat of Glasner's rejuvenated side has already signalled his intentions. Reports indicate Eze has informed Palace of his desire to leave this summer, with Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur all circling eagerly for his signature.

It's little wonder why. The 26-year-old has been simply mesmerizing this season, contributing 23 goal involvements across all competitions. His balletic dribbling, precision passing, and increasingly clinical finishing have elevated him to elite status within the Premier League ecosystem.

Palace will command a premium fee  likely north of £60 million  but Eze's departure seems inevitable. The only remaining questions centre around his destination and whether he'll deliver one final masterpiece at Wembley before bidding farewell.

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Palace's towering French striker has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 18 months, evolving from peripheral figure to talismanic goal machine. Should Mateta score three times in Palace's remaining two league fixtures, he'll surpass last season's impressive haul of 16 Premier League goals.

His rise out of nowhere represents one of football's most compelling stories, but such performances rarely go unnoticed - developing a cult like following amongst the Streets wont forget and Barclyasmen communities.

Several European sides have registered interest, and Palace's reported pursuit of Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha suggests internal contingency planning is already underway.

Mateta's physical presence, aerial dominance, and newfound clinical edge make him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking a reliable frontman.

His departure would leave an enormous void, both in terms of goal production and the emotional connection he's established with the Selhurst faithful.

Daniel Munoz

Since arriving in January 2024, Daniel Munoz at right-back has established himself as one of the Premier League's most dynamic defensive forces.

The Colombian combines traditional defensive solidity with remarkable offensive output, outscoring more celebrated English counterparts like Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Liverpool appear to be prioritising Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, rumours persist about Munoz potentially joining his compatriot Luis Diaz at Anfield. Their established relationship with Colombia could prove decisive should Liverpool pivot toward the Palace defender.

Losing Munoz after just 18 months would represent a significant blow, particularly given his seamless adaptation to English football and increasingly influential performances. Interestingly, it would signal the arrival of just a fifth starting right back since 2008, with Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Ward, and Martin Kelly rotating throughout various spells at the club.

Oliver Glasner

Perhaps the most concerning potential departure transcends the playing staff entirely. Adam Whartons £70 million valuation is too thick for the blood of most, while Tyrick Mitchell and Ismaïla Sarr are a bit too inconsistent to draw in a top club, meaning Oliver Glasner could be another departure expected in South London.

Glasner's tactical acumen has transformed Palace from relegation candidates to cup finalists in remarkably short order, implementing an attractive, progressive style that maximises the squad's technical capabilities.

With Xabi Alonso's future at Bayer Leverkusen uncertain despite their historic unbeaten Bundesliga triumph, Glasner's Bundesliga pedigree makes him an obvious candidate should a vacancy arise. The Austrian's frustrations regarding transfer budgets at previous clubs suggests he would be tempted by opportunities offering greater financial flexibility.

Losing Glasner would potentially trigger a domino effect, making the aforementioned player departures more likely and undermining the club's carefully constructed playing identity.