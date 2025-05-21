Nketiah double keeps Palace flying

May 21 2025

Crystal Palace followed up their historic FA Cup triumph with another night to remember, seeing off Wolves 4-2 at a jubilant Selhurst Park as the celebrations continued in full voice.

Still riding high from their first major trophy win at Wembley just days earlier, Palace extended the feel-good factor with a vibrant display, powered by a brace from Eddie Nketiah.

Despite a much-rotated starting XI from Oliver Glasner  with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze starting on the bench  the Eagles showed no signs of a Wembley hangover.

Wolves briefly dampened the mood when Emmanuel Agbadou headed in Jorgen Strand Larsens knockdown to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, but it didnt last long.

Nketiah, making the most of a rare start, struck twice in the space of five minutes to flip the game on its head. First, he latched on to Romain Esses cutback and drilled the ball neatly into the far corner. Minutes later, he ghosted to the back post to turn in Ismaila Sarrs low cross, completing a sharp Palace counter-attack and marking his 50th career goal.

It was a timely performance from the forward, whose season has been stop-start since his £30m arrival from Arsenal.

Ben Chilwell added a third for Palace early in the second half with a deflected free-kick that wrong-footed Wolves keeper Daniel Bentley  his first goal in over two years.

Wolves responded when Strand Larsen nodded home their second from a corner, but it was too little, too late.

And fittingly, it was Eberechi Eze  the FA Cup final match-winner  who had the final say. Introduced off the bench, he capped off a late counter with a scuffed finish into the bottom corner to make it 4-2 and seal a third straight win for the Eagles.

There were emotional scenes as long-serving club captain Joel Ward made his final Selhurst Park appearance after 12 years and 363 games. Substituted late on, the 35-year-old received a rousing standing ovation and knelt in the centre circle in a tearful goodbye.

What a way to sign off, Ward said post-match. I feel honoured and incredibly blessed. This is a fairy-tale ending for me.

The win means Palace have now surpassed the 50-point mark for the first time in a Premier League season since 199192, with one game to spare. They also remain within touching distance of a top-half finish  a remarkable feat in a season that has gone from uncertainty to unforgettable.

With Europe secured and club records tumbling, Palace will look to end the campaign in style when they travel to Anfield to face champions Liverpool on the final day.

2024/25 match reports

2024/25 squad stats

Premier League table

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here