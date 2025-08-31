Guehi stunner helps Palace crush Villa

August 31 2025
Crystal Palace ended their week in style with a superb 3-0 win at Aston Villa, securing their first Premier League victory of the season.
Captain Marc Guehi put speculation over his future to one side with a magnificent curling finish to double the lead, following Jean-Philippe Matetas first-half penalty and a late header from Ismaila Sarr.
The breakthrough came on 21 minutes when Daichi Kamada was tripped by Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot, and Mateta calmly converted the spot-kick.
Villa responded after the break and forced a smart save from Dean Henderson via Morgan Rogers, but were undone when Guehi punished Ezri Konsas poor clearance with a brilliant top-corner strike.
Sarr sealed the win with 12 minutes remaining, heading in at the far post after Maxence Lacroix flicked on a long throw.
Palace had to withstand pressure at times but were well-drilled, disciplined and lethal on the counter picking up their first three points of the season and stretching their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions.
Yeremy Pino made his debut from the bench and looked sharp, while Adam Wharton was forced off injured in the second half.
Guehis commanding display will only strengthen Liverpools reported interest ahead of Mondays transfer deadline, but Palace fans will hope it wasnt his farewell performance.
Aston Villa: Bizot, Maatsen (Bogarde, 84), Mings, Konsa, Cash (Burrowes, 74), Tielemans, McGinn (Pau Torres, 74), Guessand (Buendía, 46), Rogers, Malen (Digne, 83), Watkins
Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes Yeremy (Pino, 71), Wharton (Lerma, 56), Muñoz, Kamada (Clyne, 86), Sarr, Mateta (Devenny, 85)
