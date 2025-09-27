Nketiah seals dramatic win as Palace stun Liverpool

September 27 2025

Eddie Nketiah scored a stoppage-time winner as Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 2-1 in a breathless encounter at Selhurst Park to end the champions perfect start to the season.

Ismaila Sarr gave the Eagles an early lead before Federico Chiesa looked to have rescued a point late on, but Nketiah struck with virtually the last kick to send Palace up to second in the table and extend their unbeaten run to 18 games.

Palace dominated the first half and were rewarded after nine minutes when Liverpool failed to deal with a corner and Sarr bundled home from close range.

Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the post before the break, while Alisson was forced into a string of top saves to deny Munoz, Pino and Mateta again in a half where the hosts could easily have been out of sight.

Liverpool improved after the interval and came close to equalising when Ryan Gravenberchs drive was tipped onto the post by Dean Henderson. Florian Wirtz was denied from point-blank range and Alexander Isak wasted a clear chance before being jeered off by the home fans.

The Reds finally levelled in the 87th minute through substitute Chiesa, but Palace refused to settle for a draw. Deep into added time, a long throw wasnt cleared and Nketiah arrived at the far post to fire in the winner  with VAR confirming he was just onside.

The result equals a club-record 18-game unbeaten streak and reinforces Palaces status as one of the form teams in the country under Oliver Glasner.

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Kamada (Devenny, 91), Wharton (Hughes, 62), Muñoz, Yeremy Pino (Lerma, 74), Sarr (Nketiah, 75), Mateta

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Kerkez, van Dijk, Konaté (Frimpong, 74), Bradley (Gakpo, 46), Mac Allister (Jones, 65), Gravenberch, Wirtz (Chiesa, 74), Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Isak (Ngumoha, 84)

2025/26 match reports

2025/26 squad stats

Premier League table

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here