Nketiah seals dramatic win as Palace stun Liverpool

September 27 2025
Eddie Nketiah scored a stoppage-time winner as Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 2-1 in a breathless encounter at Selhurst Park to end the champions perfect start to the season.
Ismaila Sarr gave the Eagles an early lead before Federico Chiesa looked to have rescued a point late on, but Nketiah struck with virtually the last kick to send Palace up to second in the table and extend their unbeaten run to 18 games.
Palace dominated the first half and were rewarded after nine minutes when Liverpool failed to deal with a corner and Sarr bundled home from close range.
Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the post before the break, while Alisson was forced into a string of top saves to deny Munoz, Pino and Mateta again in a half where the hosts could easily have been out of sight.
Liverpool improved after the interval and came close to equalising when Ryan Gravenberchs drive was tipped onto the post by Dean Henderson. Florian Wirtz was denied from point-blank range and Alexander Isak wasted a clear chance before being jeered off by the home fans.
The Reds finally levelled in the 87th minute through substitute Chiesa, but Palace refused to settle for a draw. Deep into added time, a long throw wasnt cleared and Nketiah arrived at the far post to fire in the winner with VAR confirming he was just onside.
The result equals a club-record 18-game unbeaten streak and reinforces Palaces status as one of the form teams in the country under Oliver Glasner.
Get in!!!! pic.twitter.com/5c6VqINqTk— Holmesdale Online (@Holmesdale) September 27, 2025
Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Kamada (Devenny, 91), Wharton (Hughes, 62), Muñoz, Yeremy Pino (Lerma, 74), Sarr (Nketiah, 75), Mateta
Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Kerkez, van Dijk, Konaté (Frimpong, 74), Bradley (Gakpo, 46), Mac Allister (Jones, 65), Gravenberch, Wirtz (Chiesa, 74), Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Isak (Ngumoha, 84)
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Glasner is a Glazier
at 5.49pm by ASCPFC
Dynamo Kyiv away
at 4.29pm by Skip
Everton Predictions
at 2.57pm by est1905
Will we get ethical safe reliable Refereeing from UEFA ?
at 2.40pm by Eagleman13
How far can we go?
at 2.02pm by silvertop
Leipzig May 27th
at 1.23pm by eaglesdare
Dublin....Palace
at 1.20pm by PalazioVecchio
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool match thread
at 10.27am by silvertop
C'mon Steve.......nail Ollie down before it's too late!
at 11.57pm by Teddy Eagle
Humble pie over Parish anyone?
at 9.25pm by MrRobbo
