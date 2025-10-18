Mateta hat-trick rescues point in Selhurst thriller

October 18 2025

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a dramatic hat-trick  including a 97th-minute penalty  as Crystal Palace fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3 with Bournemouth.

The Frenchman struck twice in five second-half minutes to cancel out teenage striker Eli Kroupis brace on his full Premier League debut, before converting from the spot deep into stoppage time after Marc Guehi was wrestled to the ground.

There was still time for Mateta to snatch a sensational winner, but he blazed over in the ninth minute of added time to end a frantic game all square.

Bournemouth had led 2-0 at the break thanks to 19-year-old Kroupi, who headed in from close range after a corner caused chaos, and then fired home a second after Palace failed to clear down the left.

Palace improved after the restart, with Daniel Munoz providing the spark down the right. Mateta pulled one back on 64 minutes from a Munoz ball across the box, before equalising moments later with a poachers finish after another Munoz back post cross.

The Cherries regained the lead through Ryan Christie in the 89th minute after more slack defending, but Palace werent finished. Referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot when Guehi was bundled over by Bafode Diakite, and VAR upheld the decision. Mateta made no mistake from 12 yards.

It capped off a superb individual performance from the in-form forward, who recently made his France debut, and now has seven goals for the season.

Palace stay eighth, while Bournemouth  who would have gone top with a win  sit fourth.

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Muñoz, Pino (Nketiah, 64), Sarr, Mateta

Bournemouth: Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Diakité, Álex Jiménez (Hill, 75), Adams, Scott (Christie, 67), Semenyo, Kluivert (Gannon-Doak, 76), Tavernier (Cook, 91), Kroupi (Adli, 75)

