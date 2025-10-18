Mateta hat-trick rescues point in Selhurst thriller

October 18 2025
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a dramatic hat-trick including a 97th-minute penalty as Crystal Palace fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3 with Bournemouth.
The Frenchman struck twice in five second-half minutes to cancel out teenage striker Eli Kroupis brace on his full Premier League debut, before converting from the spot deep into stoppage time after Marc Guehi was wrestled to the ground.
There was still time for Mateta to snatch a sensational winner, but he blazed over in the ninth minute of added time to end a frantic game all square.
Bournemouth had led 2-0 at the break thanks to 19-year-old Kroupi, who headed in from close range after a corner caused chaos, and then fired home a second after Palace failed to clear down the left.
Palace improved after the restart, with Daniel Munoz providing the spark down the right. Mateta pulled one back on 64 minutes from a Munoz ball across the box, before equalising moments later with a poachers finish after another Munoz back post cross.
The Cherries regained the lead through Ryan Christie in the 89th minute after more slack defending, but Palace werent finished. Referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot when Guehi was bundled over by Bafode Diakite, and VAR upheld the decision. Mateta made no mistake from 12 yards.
It capped off a superb individual performance from the in-form forward, who recently made his France debut, and now has seven goals for the season.
Palace stay eighth, while Bournemouth who would have gone top with a win sit fourth.
Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Muñoz, Pino (Nketiah, 64), Sarr, Mateta
Bournemouth: Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Diakité, Álex Jiménez (Hill, 75), Adams, Scott (Christie, 67), Semenyo, Kluivert (Gannon-Doak, 76), Tavernier (Cook, 91), Kroupi (Adli, 75)
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Arsenal Predictions.
at 8.48pm by Booted Eagle
Brentford
at 7.49pm by PatrickA
Is that the most humiliating defeat in the club's history?
at 5.48pm by Vaibow
Bournemouth Predictions.
at 10.06am by doombear
Arsenal V Palace International TV Coverage
at 9.14am by mr. apollo
Crystal Palace vs. AEK Larnaka match thread
at 8.53am by ASCPFC
Can't help falling in love
at 4.52am by Caterham
Mateta
at 8.05pm by Jim_Cannon
Palace v AEK International TV Coverage
at 3.49pm by ASCPFC
Injustices 25/26
at 7.58pm by Casual
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.