Eagles suffer Euro blow in France

November 28 2025

Crystal Palaces unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg in the Conference League, despite taking the lead and creating a host of chances.

Tyrick Mitchell gave the Eagles a deserved advantage on 35 minutes, finishing clinically across goal after being played in by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace looked in control and could have doubled their lead before half-time when Strasbourg keeper Mike Penders gifted the ball to Ismaila Sarr, but the winger could only hit the post from distance with the goal gaping.

Strasbourg equalised eight minutes after the restart as Emanuel Emegha turned in Diego Moreiras low cross from close range.

Adam Wharton then struck the crossbar with an effort with the goal at his mercy, before Penders atoned for his earlier mistake by producing a fine save to deny Yeremy Pino.

The decisive moment came in the 77th minute when Julio Encisos free-kick rattled the bar and Samir el Mourabet reacted quickest to tap home the rebound.

It was a frustrating night for Palace, who racked up 16 shots and 40 touches in the opposition box but paid the price for missed opportunities.

The result leaves Oliver Glasners side with two wins and two defeats from four group games, making their path to the top eight  and automatic progression to the last 16  a tough one.

Will Hughes was forced off in the first half with a knee injury and will be assessed ahead of Sundays Premier League clash with Manchester United.

