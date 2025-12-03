December 3 2025

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's long-term future at the club is shrouded in uncertainty as contract talks have reportedly stalled.

The France international's current deal is set to expire in June 2027, and despite initial positive discussions earlier this year, a resolution has yet to be found.

Mateta has proven himself as one of the Premier League's most formidable centre forwards and one of the most popular stars on hesgoal TV, scoring seven goals in 14 games this season, after a stellar campaign last time out.

His impressive form has earned him a spot in the France team, where he has scored two goals in three games since his debut in October.

With the World Cup on the horizon, Mateta is reportedly considering his options post-tournament. If he performs well, he would be in a strong position with only a year left on his contract after the World Cup ends next July.

Despite the uncertainty, sources insist that dialogue between Mateta and Crystal Palace is ongoing, with hopes that he could still sign a new deal with the Eagles. However, Mateta is reportedly in no rush to commit his future to the club.

Mateta's performance has not gone unnoticed, with several European clubs, including Serie A side Atalanta, reportedly showing interest in the striker. This interest adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing contract negotiations.

The uncertainty over Mateta's future comes at a time when Palace's transfer activity is under scrutiny. Oliver Glasner, who led the club to their first major trophy with the FA Cup in May, has expressed disappointment over the club's transfer activity.

In a post-match news conference after a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, Glasner said: "If you play European football for the first time in your history, you should invest and not save."

He further added that the club missed the chance to play an even better season in the summer due to missed opportunities in the transfer window.

Adding to the uncertainty at Crystal Palace, Glasner's own future is unclear. The former Eintracht Frankfurt coach's current deal expires at the end of the season, and there is no agreement in place to extend it.

The coming months will be crucial for Palace as they navigate the uncertainties surrounding their key players and management. The outcomes of these negotiations will undoubtedly have significant implications for the club's future.