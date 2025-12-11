Palace stroll to Shelbourne win in Europe

December 11 2025

Crystal Palace recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Shelbourne in Dublin to boost their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Conference League.

First-half goals from Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino did the damage as Oliver Glasners side controlled proceedings from the first whistle.

Uche opened the scoring on 11 minutes, finishing off a slick passing move after a bright start from the visitors. Nketiah soon made it 2-0 with a tap-in, reacting quickest after Uches shot came back off the post.

Chris Richards headed against the crossbar and Pino added the third with a fine solo effort, dancing past two defenders before slotting home with confidence before the break.

Palace eased off in the second half but never looked in danger, with Shelbourne unable to create clear chances despite battling gamely.

Substitute Romain Esse almost added a fourth late on with a curling strike that hit both posts before bouncing clear.

The result lifts Palace to ninth in the league phase standings with one match to go, knowing a win at home to Finnish side KuPS could be enough to secure a top-eight finish and automatic progress to the last 16.

Shelbourne: Speel, Ledwidge (Wilson, 59), Barrett, Coyle (Gannon, 75), Mbeng (Temple, 81), Caffrey, McInroy, Henry-Francis, Martin (Kelly, 59), Boyd, Wood (Chapman, 81)

Palace: Benítez, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Sosa, Kamada (Hughes, 46), Wharton (Lerma, 46), Devenny (Casey, 82), Nketiah (Clyne, 67), Uche, Yeremy Pino (Esse, 46)

2025/26 match reports

2025/26 squad stats

Premier League table

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here