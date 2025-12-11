Palace stroll to Shelbourne win in Europe

December 11 2025
Crystal Palace recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Shelbourne in Dublin to boost their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Conference League.
First-half goals from Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino did the damage as Oliver Glasners side controlled proceedings from the first whistle.
Uche opened the scoring on 11 minutes, finishing off a slick passing move after a bright start from the visitors. Nketiah soon made it 2-0 with a tap-in, reacting quickest after Uches shot came back off the post.
Chris Richards headed against the crossbar and Pino added the third with a fine solo effort, dancing past two defenders before slotting home with confidence before the break.
Palace eased off in the second half but never looked in danger, with Shelbourne unable to create clear chances despite battling gamely.
Substitute Romain Esse almost added a fourth late on with a curling strike that hit both posts before bouncing clear.
The result lifts Palace to ninth in the league phase standings with one match to go, knowing a win at home to Finnish side KuPS could be enough to secure a top-eight finish and automatic progress to the last 16.
Shelbourne: Speel, Ledwidge (Wilson, 59), Barrett, Coyle (Gannon, 75), Mbeng (Temple, 81), Caffrey, McInroy, Henry-Francis, Martin (Kelly, 59), Boyd, Wood (Chapman, 81)
Palace: Benítez, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Sosa, Kamada (Hughes, 46), Wharton (Lerma, 46), Devenny (Casey, 82), Nketiah (Clyne, 67), Uche, Yeremy Pino (Esse, 46)
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Shelbourne vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 11.39pm by inflikted
FA Cup 3rd Round Draw
at 10.36pm by DANGERCLOSE
F A CUP ODDS
at 10.24pm by n wales eagles
Team and predictions for Shelbourne
at 9.55pm by RubinsCube
Simon Jordan to watch Palace game first time in 15 years
at 7.31pm by DenTyler
60 m 2-3 players. Who do you get and why
at 5.56pm by ASCPFC
Europa Conference League
at 5.28pm by Painter
Munoz
at 4.22pm by Lanzo-Ad
Our present squad
at 3.58pm by RubinsCube
New Manager Planning
at 2.10pm by Eagleman13
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.