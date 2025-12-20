Palace thumped at Leeds after another European hangover

December 20 2025
Crystal Palace were soundly beaten 4-1 at Leeds United as their post-Europe struggles continued in a frustrating evening at Elland Road.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice late in the first half to put the hosts in control, before Ethan Ampadu added a third on the hour. Justin Devenny pulled one back with a stoppage-time penalty, but Anton Stach sealed the win with a late free-kick to cap a miserable outing for the Eagles.
Palace had started brightly, with Eddie Nketiah forcing an early save, but fell behind in the 38th minute when Calvert-Lewin bundled home after Dean Henderson parried his initial effort.
The striker then added a second in first-half stoppage time with a near-post header from another long throw this time flicked on by Jaka Bijol.
Ampadu got on the scoresheet himself after the break, slotting home following a corner, before Devenny reduced the deficit from the spot after Christantus Uche was fouled.
The Northern Irishman struck the post moments later but any hope of a comeback ended when Stach curled in a free-kick deep into injury time.
It was a sobering defeat for Palace, who had made 11 changes from their midweek draw with KuPS in the Conference League.
Oliver Glasners side have now failed to win in seven of their eight league matches following European fixtures this season and with a congested festive run ahead, squad depth will be tested further.
