December 22 2025 5.45am

Palace thumped at Leeds after another European hangover

December 20 2025

Henderson fails to stop Calvert-Lewin from scoring

Crystal Palace were soundly beaten 4-1 at Leeds United as their post-Europe struggles continued in a frustrating evening at Elland Road.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice late in the first half to put the hosts in control, before Ethan Ampadu added a third on the hour. Justin Devenny pulled one back with a stoppage-time penalty, but Anton Stach sealed the win with a late free-kick to cap a miserable outing for the Eagles.

Palace had started brightly, with Eddie Nketiah forcing an early save, but fell behind in the 38th minute when Calvert-Lewin bundled home after Dean Henderson parried his initial effort.

The striker then added a second in first-half stoppage time with a near-post header from another long throw  this time flicked on by Jaka Bijol.

Ampadu got on the scoresheet himself after the break, slotting home following a corner, before Devenny reduced the deficit from the spot after Christantus Uche was fouled.

The Northern Irishman struck the post moments later but any hope of a comeback ended when Stach curled in a free-kick deep into injury time.

It was a sobering defeat for Palace, who had made 11 changes from their midweek draw with KuPS in the Conference League.

Oliver Glasners side have now failed to win in seven of their eight league matches following European fixtures this season  and with a congested festive run ahead, squad depth will be tested further.

