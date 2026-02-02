Palace held by 10-man Forest in frustrating stalemate

February 2 2026

Crystal Palace ended their three-game losing run with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, but failed to capitalise on a man advantage in a flat second-half display at the City Ground.

Ismaila Sarr equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time after Neco Williams was sent off for handling Jefferson Lermas header on the line.

But despite playing the entire second half against 10 men, the Eagles couldnt find a way through, failing to register a single shot on target after the break.

Forest had taken the lead after just 11 minutes when Morgan Gibbs-White chested down a loose ball from Ola Ainas long throw and finished smartly from close range.

Palace were second best for much of the first half but were gifted a lifeline in stoppage time when Williams handball earned him a straight red and presented Sarr with the chance to level  which he calmly converted.

Matz Sels was replaced by debutant Angus Gunn at half-time due to injury, but Palace offered little threat in the second period, despite dominating possession.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta omitted amid transfer talks, Oliver Glasners side lacked a focal point in attack, and Forest  backed by a vocal home crowd  looked the more dangerous late on, with Aina and Gibbs-White both going close.

The result moves Palace up to 14th in the Premier League, nine points above the relegation zone, but extends their winless run to 12 games in all competitions.

Palace: Henderson, Riad (Uche, 61), Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Muñoz, Johnson, Sarr, Pino

Forest: Sels (Gunn, 46), Williams, Murillo, Milenkovi?, Aina, Anderson, Sangaré, Domínguez (Morato, 48), Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi (Yates, 46), Igor Jesus (Ndoye, 70)

2025/26 match reports

2025/26 squad stats

Premier League table

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here