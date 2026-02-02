Palace held by 10-man Forest in frustrating stalemate

February 2 2026
Crystal Palace ended their three-game losing run with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, but failed to capitalise on a man advantage in a flat second-half display at the City Ground.
Ismaila Sarr equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time after Neco Williams was sent off for handling Jefferson Lermas header on the line.
But despite playing the entire second half against 10 men, the Eagles couldnt find a way through, failing to register a single shot on target after the break.
Forest had taken the lead after just 11 minutes when Morgan Gibbs-White chested down a loose ball from Ola Ainas long throw and finished smartly from close range.
Palace were second best for much of the first half but were gifted a lifeline in stoppage time when Williams handball earned him a straight red and presented Sarr with the chance to level which he calmly converted.
Matz Sels was replaced by debutant Angus Gunn at half-time due to injury, but Palace offered little threat in the second period, despite dominating possession.
With Jean-Philippe Mateta omitted amid transfer talks, Oliver Glasners side lacked a focal point in attack, and Forest backed by a vocal home crowd looked the more dangerous late on, with Aina and Gibbs-White both going close.
The result moves Palace up to 14th in the Premier League, nine points above the relegation zone, but extends their winless run to 12 games in all competitions.
Palace: Henderson, Riad (Uche, 61), Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Muñoz, Johnson, Sarr, Pino
Forest: Sels (Gunn, 46), Williams, Murillo, Milenkovi?, Aina, Anderson, Sangaré, Domínguez (Morato, 48), Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi (Yates, 46), Igor Jesus (Ndoye, 70)
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
New Manager?
at 8.29pm by kingdowieonthewall
Meghan Sharkey Trip to London
at 8.19pm by Foxy82
Mateta
at 8.06pm by samprior
Season Expectations
at 7.54pm by rob1969
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 7.17pm by Glazier#1
Brighton Predictions.
at 6.52pm by Hrolf The Ganger
Parish Out
at 6.45pm by Eaglecoops
Funny Comments
at 5.21pm by ASCPFC
Glasner Out
at 4.37pm by pssguy
Squad for the rest of the season
at 3.36pm by ASCPFC
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.