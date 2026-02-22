Guessand strikes late as Palace edge Wolves

February 22 2026
Crystal Palace claimed their first home win since early November with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Wolves at Selhurst Park.
Substitute Evann Guessand netted in the 90th minute to settle a tense encounter, easing some of the pressure surrounding manager Oliver Glasner after a difficult run of form.
Palace were second best for much of the first half and were indebted to Dean Henderson, who saved Tolu Arokodares tame penalty after Adam Wharton had fouled Matheus Mane. It was Hendersons fifth Premier League penalty save from 15 faced.
The hosts created little before the break, with Yeremy Pino missing their best chances first scooping wide after a defensive error, then scuffing a shot against the post from a well-worked corner.
Wolves afternoon unravelled just after the hour mark when Ladislav Krejci was sent off for two bookings in quick succession, his second for kicking the ball away.
Even with the numerical advantage, Palace struggled to impose themselves until the closing stages. Wharton switched play to Tyrick Mitchell, whose low cut-back was swept home at the near post by Guessand for his first goal since arriving on loan from Aston Villa.
The late winner lifted Palace 10 points clear of the relegation zone and secured just their second win in 16 matches in all competitions.
Despite the victory, question marks remain after another underwhelming display, with banners aimed at both the board and Glasner visible inside the ground. The manager later insisted he had not intended to disrespect supporters with recent comments, apologising if any offence had been taken.
For Wolves, who had been the more cohesive side before the red card, it was a damaging defeat that leaves them rooted to the foot of the table.
