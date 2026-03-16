Palace fail to break down 10-man Leeds

March 16 2026

Crystal Palace were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United at Selhurst Park, failing to make their numerical advantage count after the visitors were reduced to 10 men before half-time.

A match that struggled to find any real rhythm burst into life late in the first half when Palace captain Will Hughes was penalised for handling the ball from a Leeds corner. Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up but dragged his penalty wide of the left post, allowing the Eagles to escape what looked a dangerous moment.

Leeds situation worsened minutes later when Gabriel Gudmundsson was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ismaila Sarr in the centre circle, leaving Daniel Farkes side to play the entire second half with 10 men.

The dismissal came shortly after Palace felt Leeds defender Jaka Bijol should also have been sent off following a clash with Sarr, sparking a heated exchange on the touchline that saw both Oliver Glasner and Farke booked by referee Tom Bramall.

Despite the advantage, Palace struggled to break down Leeds stubborn defence. The home side dominated possession but found clear chances hard to come by against the visitors disciplined shape.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was introduced during the second half for his first league appearance since his proposed move to AC Milan collapsed before the transfer deadline. The French striker was again met with jeers from sections of the Selhurst Park crowd, though he almost silenced them when he deflected a cross goalwards, forcing goalkeeper Karl Darlow into a smart save.

Palace thought they had found the breakthrough with 12 minutes remaining when Jefferson Lerma bundled the ball home from close range following a short corner routine. However, the celebrations were cut short after Brennan Johnson was ruled offside in the build-up.

Walter Benítez, making his Premier League debut in place of the ill Dean Henderson, had earlier impressed in goal for Palace, dealing confidently with Leeds aerial threat and long throws during the first half.

In the end neither side could find the decisive moment, with Leeds earning a hard-fought point despite their numerical disadvantage.

The result leaves Palace in 14th place in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the visitors, who remain just three points above the relegation zone.

Palace: Benítez, Canvot (Kamada, 80), Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Wharton, 60), Johnson (Yeremy Pino, 80), Guessand, Sarr, Strand Larsen (Mateta, 60)

Leeds: Darlow, Struijk, Bijol, Rodon, Gudmundsson, Stach, Ampadu, Justin, Aaronson (Bogle, 46), Nmecha (Gruev, 46), Calvert-Lewin

2025/26 match reports

2025/26 squad stats

Premier League table

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