Palace held by Hammers in drab stalemate

April 20 2026
Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a goalless draw against West Ham United at Selhurst Park in a game short on quality and clear-cut chances.
The Eagles extended their unbeaten Premier League run to four matches, but missed the chance to close further on the European places after being frustrated by a resolute Hammers side.
Palaces best opening of the first half fell to Brennan Johnson after 20 minutes, but the winger headed wide from close range when left unmarked inside the box.
West Ham grew into the contest and nearly snatched the lead when Taty Castellanos overhead kick looked destined for the net, only for Maxence Lacroix to produce a crucial block with Dean Henderson beaten.
Henderson then made amends for a loose clearance moments later, producing a strong save to deny Konstantinos Mavropanos powerful header.
The second half offered little in the way of excitement until Palace thought they had won it late on. Ismaila Sarr fired home from close range, only for the goal to be ruled out after Jean-Philippe Mateta was penalised for handball in the build-up.
Palace finished the stronger of the two sides, with substitutes Sarr and Mateta adding more threat, but Oliver Glasners men could not find the breakthrough.
At the other end, 19-year-old Jaydee Canvot impressed again in defence, helping to keep Jarrod Bowen quiet as Palace recorded a 12th clean sheet of the campaign.
The point keeps Palace 13th in the table, five points behind sixth place, while West Ham remain locked in the relegation battle despite edging another step clear of the bottom three.
Palace: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Kamada, 59), Muñoz, Yeremy Pino (Sarr, 59), Johnson (Devenny, 78), Strand Larsen (Mateta, 59)
Subs not used: Benítez, Cardines, Clyne, Riad, Sosa
West Ham: Hermansen, Diouf, Disasi, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters, Summerville, Mateus Fernandes, Souček, Bowen, Pablo (Wilson, 75), Castellanos (Kanté, 84)
Subs not used: Areola, Magassa, Potts, Scarles, Todibo, Adama Traoré, Wan-Bissaka
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