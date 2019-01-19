Selhurst Park, Saturday 3.00pm
Palace manager Roy Hodgson has no injury worries and will select from a full squad when he faces his former club. Joel Ward (groin) and Wilfried Zaha (foot) have recovered from minor injuries they suffered against Chelsea last time out. Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham are also fit.
Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson (both ankle) are doubts, while Joel Matip is still missing with a knee problem. Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) could return and Joe Gomez is fit after recovering from a small knee issue.
Roy Hodgson
"There are a lot of things that are key to stopping them [Liverpool]. First of all, weve got to make certain that we restrict the space their front three players are so good at using and so good at finding. Weve got to defend well in the wide areas because in the wide areas theyve got good combinations and fullbacks who are very attack-minded.
"Weve got to make certain that our defending in and around the penalty box is very good because we know that, when chances come their way, theyve got the ability and technique and talent to take those chances.
"Then, of course, weve got to be aware of the fact that theyre a very energetic team. They have a very high, pressing culture that when the ball is lost, all the players close to the ball work very, very hard to win it back.
"Weve got to be aware of that to make certain that we have enough composure to free ourselves from that pressure, and to ask questions of our own when we can get the ball behind their backline. Thats potted!"
Jurgen Klopp
"It's a special place to go, 100 per cent, and they have the quality. They had not the most spectacular transfer window maybe in the summer, but working longer together and knowing more about each other can improve squads as well, especially with such an experienced manager like Roy is. That works really well.
"They had a really good start in the season but with the opponents they had it was not that clear like somebody would imagine. They made it tough for everyone.
"I saw the Leicester game, the full 90 minutes, and from other games I saw summaries. They are now working longer together, you can see the patterns are more obvious - how they defend, how they counter. That makes it difficult anyway.
"Nobody expects from Crystal Palace, even in a home game, that they will have 70, 80 per cent possession against us. So they enjoy defending compact and then know that they are a proper threat in the counter-attack. That makes it really tough with the quality they have."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|1st
|12
|11
|1
|0
|34
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|19/01/2019
|League
|Liverpool
|4 - 3
|Crystal Palace
|20/08/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|31/03/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 2
|Liverpool
|19/08/2017
|League
|Liverpool
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|23/04/2017
|League
|Liverpool
|1 - 2
|Crystal Palace
Liverpool 4-3 Palace
Saturday January 19 2019
Liverpool: Alisson, van Dijk, Milner, Robertson, Matip, Fabinho (Lallana, 87), Keita (Shaqiri, 71), Firmino, Mane, Henderson, Salah (Camacho, 90)
Subs not used: Sturridge, Moreno, Mignolet, Origi
Goals: Salah (46, 75), Firmino (53), Mane (90)
Bookings: Milner
Sent off: Milner (89)
Palace: Speroni, van Aanholt, Tomkins, Sakho, Wan-Bissaka, Milivojevic, Kouyate (Schlupp, 75), Townsend, Zaha, McArthur (Meyer, 81), Ayew (Wickham, 81)
Subs not used: Dann, Benteke, Kelly, Tupper
Goals: Townsend (34), Tomkins (65), Meyer (90)
Bookings: Ayew
154 members have predicted for this game so far.
Make your prediction on this game
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.