Turf Moor, Saturday 3.00pm
Crystal Palace right back Joel Ward will miss a number of weeks due to a knee injury suffered against Liverpool last weekend. Utility defender Martin Kelly will step in for the former Portsmouth player. Mamadou Sakho has recovered from his knee problem but is not quite match fit.
Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood is banned after picking up five yellow cards this season. Ex-Chelsea and Leicester star Danny Drinkwater is available and is ready to take his spot.
Roy Hodgson
"It wont be a similar game to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. But this will be an equally difficult game in my opinion. They know exactly what theyre doing, they work very hard at it and do it very well. Its up to us to try to deal with it and I congratulate them on having the team to be able to do it.
"[The festive period] is a time when your squad is really tested. You need everybody in good form, good physical condition and good mental condition. Its unrealistic to expect 11 players to carry out every 90 minutes youre going to play. Its important everyones ready, anxious to play and anxious to take their chance."
Sean Dyche
"I've never been one for staring at the league table. We focus the players on the next challenge, which obviously is Palace.
"They're a good side. We know they're effective on the counter, they can absorb when they have to. Organised, of course - Roy [Hodgson's] teams always are.
"We're really pleased that we come off that big result away [at Watford] but we know we've got to perform."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|7th
|13
|5
|3
|5
|18
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|02/03/2019
|League
|Burnley
|1 - 3
|Crystal Palace
|01/12/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 0
|Burnley
|13/01/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Burnley
|10/09/2017
|League
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|29/04/2017
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Burnley
Burnley 1-3 Palace
Saturday March 02 2019
Burnley: Heaton, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Taylor, McNeil (Brady, 72), Westwood, Cork, Hendrick (Gudmundsson, 45), Barnes, Wood (Crouch, 81)
Subs not used: Vydra, Gibson, Lowton, Hart
Bookings: Mee
Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Dann, van Aanholt, Meyer (McArthur, 71), Milivojevic, Schlupp, Kouyate, Zaha (Townsend, 79), Batshuayi (Benteke, 83)
Subs not used: Ayew, Ward, Guaita, Kelly
Goals: Bardsley (og 15), Batshuayi (48), Zaha (76)
Bookings: Tomkins, Milivojevic, Meyer
