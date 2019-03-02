Burnley v Palace

Turf Moor, Saturday 3.00pm

Team news

Crystal Palace right back Joel Ward will miss a number of weeks due to a knee injury suffered against Liverpool last weekend. Utility defender Martin Kelly will step in for the former Portsmouth player. Mamadou Sakho has recovered from his knee problem but is not quite match fit.

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood is banned after picking up five yellow cards this season. Ex-Chelsea and Leicester star Danny Drinkwater is available and is ready to take his spot.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"It wont be a similar game to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. But this will be an equally difficult game in my opinion. They know exactly what theyre doing, they work very hard at it and do it very well. Its up to us to try to deal with it and I congratulate them on having the team to be able to do it.

"[The festive period] is a time when your squad is really tested. You need everybody in good form, good physical condition and good mental condition. Its unrealistic to expect 11 players to carry out every 90 minutes youre going to play. Its important everyones ready, anxious to play and anxious to take their chance."

Sean Dyche

"I've never been one for staring at the league table. We focus the players on the next challenge, which obviously is Palace.

"They're a good side. We know they're effective on the counter, they can absorb when they have to. Organised, of course - Roy [Hodgson's] teams always are.

"We're really pleased that we come off that big result away [at Watford] but we know we've got to perform."

Burnley - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 7th 13 5 3 5 18

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 02/03/2019 League Burnley 1 - 3 Crystal Palace 01/12/2018 League Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Burnley 13/01/2018 League Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Burnley 10/09/2017 League Burnley 1 - 0 Crystal Palace 29/04/2017 League Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Burnley

Last meeting

Burnley 1-3 Palace

Saturday March 02 2019

Burnley: Heaton, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Taylor, McNeil (Brady, 72), Westwood, Cork, Hendrick (Gudmundsson, 45), Barnes, Wood (Crouch, 81)



Subs not used: Vydra, Gibson, Lowton, Hart



Bookings: Mee

Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Dann, van Aanholt, Meyer (McArthur, 71), Milivojevic, Schlupp, Kouyate, Zaha (Townsend, 79), Batshuayi (Benteke, 83)



Subs not used: Ayew, Ward, Guaita, Kelly



Goals: Bardsley (og 15), Batshuayi (48), Zaha (76)



Bookings: Tomkins, Milivojevic, Meyer

