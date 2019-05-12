Palace v Bournemouth

Selhurst Park, Tuesday 7.30pm

Team news

Crystal Palace centre backs Scott Dann (ankle) and Gary Cahill (knee) will both sit the game out through injury. Mamadou Sakho replaced Dann in the second half of Palace's win at Burnley on Saturday and will partner James Tomkins in the heart of the defence. Joel Ward remains out until the New Year with a knee problem.

Bournemouth duo Simon Francis and Philip Billing are back after serving bans. Joshua King, Andrew Surman and Lloyd Kelly are still not ready for returns.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"We are lucky I think to have a very good bench at the moment and a lot of players on Saturday who are heavily knocking on the door to get their chance.

"And with all these games coming up, it wouldnt surprise me at all if some changes are going to be needed. But Im not looking for rotation, Im looking to keep winning football matches with what I consider to be our best team."

Eddie Howe

"I think we just have to look at our last three performances and see the results could have been a lot different.

"I don't think there's a lot wrong with the team, we're in pretty good shape but I think we just need to be a bit more consistent throughout the games.

"Even within those games there's been slight inconsistencies that have ended up costing us so we need to put a complete performance together, starting [at Crystal Palace]."

Bournemouth - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 12th 14 4 4 6 16

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 12/05/2019 League Crystal Palace 5 - 3 Bournemouth 01/10/2018 League Bournemouth 2 - 1 Crystal Palace 07/04/2018 League Bournemouth 2 - 2 Crystal Palace 09/12/2017 League Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Bournemouth 31/01/2017 League Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Palace 5-3 Bournemouth

Sunday May 12 2019

Palace: Guaita, van Aanholt, Kelly, Ward, Wan-Bissaka, Townsend (Dreher, 89), McArthur, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha (Sako, 87), Batshuayi (Wickham, 89)



Subs not used: Hennessey, Tavares, Riedewald, Kouyate, Benteke



Goals: Batshuayi (24, 32), Simpson (og 37), van Aanholt (65), Townsend (80)



Bookings: Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha

Bournemouth: Travers, Clyne (Surridge, 89), Smith, Cook, Simpson (Mousset, 70), Lerma, Fraser, Ake, Ibe (Mepham, 70), Wilson, King



Subs not used: Butcher, Taylor, Boruc, Hyndman



Goals: Lerma (45), Ibe (56), King (73)

