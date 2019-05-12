Selhurst Park, Tuesday 7.30pm
Crystal Palace centre backs Scott Dann (ankle) and Gary Cahill (knee) will both sit the game out through injury. Mamadou Sakho replaced Dann in the second half of Palace's win at Burnley on Saturday and will partner James Tomkins in the heart of the defence. Joel Ward remains out until the New Year with a knee problem.
Bournemouth duo Simon Francis and Philip Billing are back after serving bans. Joshua King, Andrew Surman and Lloyd Kelly are still not ready for returns.
Roy Hodgson
"We are lucky I think to have a very good bench at the moment and a lot of players on Saturday who are heavily knocking on the door to get their chance.
"And with all these games coming up, it wouldnt surprise me at all if some changes are going to be needed. But Im not looking for rotation, Im looking to keep winning football matches with what I consider to be our best team."
Eddie Howe
"I think we just have to look at our last three performances and see the results could have been a lot different.
"I don't think there's a lot wrong with the team, we're in pretty good shape but I think we just need to be a bit more consistent throughout the games.
"Even within those games there's been slight inconsistencies that have ended up costing us so we need to put a complete performance together, starting [at Crystal Palace]."
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|12/05/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|5 - 3
|Bournemouth
|01/10/2018
|League
|Bournemouth
|2 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|07/04/2018
|League
|Bournemouth
|2 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|09/12/2017
|League
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 2
|Bournemouth
|31/01/2017
|League
|Bournemouth
|0 - 2
|Crystal Palace
Palace 5-3 Bournemouth
Sunday May 12 2019
Palace: Guaita, van Aanholt, Kelly, Ward, Wan-Bissaka, Townsend (Dreher, 89), McArthur, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha (Sako, 87), Batshuayi (Wickham, 89)
Subs not used: Hennessey, Tavares, Riedewald, Kouyate, Benteke
Goals: Batshuayi (24, 32), Simpson (og 37), van Aanholt (65), Townsend (80)
Bookings: Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha
Bournemouth: Travers, Clyne (Surridge, 89), Smith, Cook, Simpson (Mousset, 70), Lerma, Fraser, Ake, Ibe (Mepham, 70), Wilson, King
Subs not used: Butcher, Taylor, Boruc, Hyndman
Goals: Lerma (45), Ibe (56), King (73)
