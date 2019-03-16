Vicarage Road, Saturday 3.00pm
Centre backs Gary Cahill (knee) and Scott Dann (ankle) will be assessed on their fitness ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.
Patrick van Aanholt (hamstring) misses out and he joins Joel Ward (knee) on the sidelines. Mamadou Sakho is suspended after being shown a red card against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday. Midfielder Max Meyer is out due to sickness.
Watford duo Christian Kabasele and Roberto Pereyra could make returns after overcoming their hamstring injuries, but Craig Dawson (head) is still out.
Roy Hodgson
"I think Watford is a tough game for us. It's one of those sort of semi-derbies if you like where there's always a little bit more of an edge to the game.
"Whenever we play them we're aware that we're in for a tough battle, for a tough fight and I don't think the fact that they've now changed their manager is going to change much at all."
Hayden Mullins
"Its fantastic [nice things said by players about him] if its being said but I havent heard the comments. The support from the players is brilliant but were just trying to prepare for Crystal Palace.
"The last couple of days so much thought and hours has gone into Leicester and with the short turnover our focus has gone straight into Palace. Theres loads to get through at the moment and we'll prepare as well as we can. Its a tough game but every match in this league is.
"Its a place where I started my career and I owe a lot to Crystal Palace but its a job were looking to do on them and hopefully well do it."
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|16/03/2019
|FA Cup
|Watford
|2 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|12/01/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 2
|Watford
|26/08/2018
|League
|Watford
|2 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|21/04/2018
|League
|Watford
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|12/12/2017
|League
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 1
|Watford
Watford 2-1 Palace
Saturday March 16 2019
Watford: Gomes, Mariappa, Holebas (Masina, 45), Kiko, Cathcart, Pereyra, Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes (Gray, 77), Deulofeu (Cleverley, 89), Deeney
Subs not used: Success, Kabasele, Janmaat, Dahlberg
Goals: Capoue (27), Gray (79)
Bookings: Masina
Palace: Guaita, Schlupp, Tomkins, Kelly, Wan-Bissaka, McArthur (Benteke, 84), Meyer, Milivojevic, Townsend, Batshuayi, Kouyate
Subs not used: Hennessey, Ayew, Riedewald, Ward, Wickham, Woods
Goals: Batshuayi (62)
Bookings: Milivojevic
