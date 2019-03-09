Palace v Brighton

Selhurst Park, Monday 7.45pm

Team news

Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) has joined Patrick van Aanholt (hamstring) and Joel Ward (knee), plus Scott Dann (ankle) on the Selhurst treatment table. Mamadou Sakho remains banned after his red card against AFC Bournemouth. Midfielder Max Meyer hopes to be back after a recent bout of sickness.

Brighton midfielder Solly March is missing, while forward Aaron Connollys is a doubt. Midfielder Dale Stephens is suspended after collecting five bookings.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"We've been through a period where we have been very fortunate and in many areas of the field have been blessed. This is a totally different situation and when the injuries have come, they've hit us with a vengeance.

"I'm afraid during a long season of 45 games or so it's going to happen to you so we'll have to make certain we navigate this period of time.

"We still have 11 good players to put on the field each game and the pressure on them to perform maybe becomes greater when there is nobody to take their place.

"When you work for a club you immerse yourself into the culture of the club. For me in particular going back a long way with the club I have no difficulty understanding [the Brighton rivalry].

"Even the foreign players that come in it doesn't take them long to understand that the Brighton game is one of the highlights and one of the most important games of the season for everybody at the club. There will be no concern from me in that regard. The players will know what they're up against and pull out all of the stops."

Graham Potter

"I'm sure it will be a lively game under the lights, and on television. It's an atmosphere we'll relish and the players know what it means to the supporters. I've been told how big this game is for the fans  pretty much every day.

"Crystal Palace are well-organised, Roy Hodgson is an experienced coach who talks a lot of sense. They have a good points tally and a good clarity of what they're trying to do.

"Roy has built a career through different experiences. He's looked for new chapters in his life both on and off the field and he has a clear idea of what he wants to do. He talks a lot of sense and is a great football guy."

Brighton - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 13th 16 5 4 7 19

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 09/03/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Brighton 04/12/2018 League Brighton 3 - 1 Crystal Palace 14/04/2018 League Crystal Palace 3 - 2 Brighton 08/01/2018 FA Cup Brighton 2 - 1 Crystal Palace 28/11/2017 League Brighton 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Palace 1-2 Brighton

Saturday March 09 2019

Palace: Guaita, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, Dann, van Aanholt, Schlupp, McArthur (Meyer, 77), Milivojevic, Zaha, Townsend (Benteke, 77), Batshuayi



Subs not used: Ayew, Ward, Speroni, Kouyate, Kelly



Goals: Milivojevic (pen 50)



Bookings: Dann

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Bernardo, Duffy, Dunk, Knockaert (March, 75), Stephens, Jahanbakhsh (Locadia, 89), Murray, Bissouma, Propper





Subs not used: Button, Kayal, Bong, Izquierdo, Burn



Goals: Murray (19), Knockaert (74)



Bookings: Ryan, Montoya, Bernardo, Knockaert, Murray

