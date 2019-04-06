Newcastle United v Palace

St. James' Park, Saturday 3.00pm

Team news

Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt could hand manager Roy Hodgson a boost by returning from his hamstring injury after training this week. Centre half Scott Dann is a doubt after getting a knock in training, while Jairo Riedewald sustained a hip injury against Brighton and won't feature.

Midfielders Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp, plus defenders Joel Ward and Gary Cahill are currently sidelined. Centre half Mamadou Sakho is still serving a three-game suspension.

Newcastle duo Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron are set for a comeback to the squad. Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Ki Sung-Yeung are all still out.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"I think Steve Bruce was an excellent choice to replace Rafa Benitez. Its been an excellent start for him at Newcastle. You never go to Newcastle thinking this is going to be an easy game.

"Its the worst injury situation Ive had since Ive been at Palace. It comes after a period of being so well stocked. Well get on with it and do the best we can with the games we have to play."

Steve Bruce

"Ive got wonderful respect for [Roy Hodgson] because hes been there, done it and still has that enthusiasm and same drive, and if youve still got it at that age, then why not use all that wealth of experience?

"He has been fantastic all over the world, managed at different levels. For anybody looking at how you do the job, then Roy Hodgson is one who you always look at and say, Wow!.

"Year in and year out, he does fantastically well  its why hes still going. Wonderful."

Newcastle United - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 11th 17 6 4 7 22

Full league table

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 06/04/2019 League Newcastle United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace 22/09/2018 League Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Newcastle United 04/02/2018 League Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle United 21/10/2017 League Newcastle United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace 30/04/2016 League Newcastle United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

All time results

Last meeting

Newcastle United 0-1 Palace

Saturday April 06 2019

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Lascelles, Lejeune (Dummett, 65), Ritchie (Atsu, 89), Schar, Yedlin, Almiron, Perez, Hayden, Ki (Shelvey, 76), Rondon



Subs not used: Manquillo, Darlow, Fernandez, Muto



Bookings: Hayden

Palace: Guaita, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins (Dann, 73), van Aanholt, Kelly, Townsend (Kouyate, 85), Milivojevic, Schlupp, McArthur, Batshuayi (Benteke, 65), Zaha



Subs not used: Hennessey, Ayew, Ward, Woods



Goals: Milivojevic (pen 81)



Bookings: Kelly, Benteke

Prediction league

124 members have predicted for this game so far.

Make your prediction on this game

Away travel info

Click here