St. James' Park, Saturday 3.00pm
Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt could hand manager Roy Hodgson a boost by returning from his hamstring injury after training this week. Centre half Scott Dann is a doubt after getting a knock in training, while Jairo Riedewald sustained a hip injury against Brighton and won't feature.
Midfielders Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp, plus defenders Joel Ward and Gary Cahill are currently sidelined. Centre half Mamadou Sakho is still serving a three-game suspension.
Newcastle duo Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron are set for a comeback to the squad. Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Ki Sung-Yeung are all still out.
Roy Hodgson
"I think Steve Bruce was an excellent choice to replace Rafa Benitez. Its been an excellent start for him at Newcastle. You never go to Newcastle thinking this is going to be an easy game.
"Its the worst injury situation Ive had since Ive been at Palace. It comes after a period of being so well stocked. Well get on with it and do the best we can with the games we have to play."
Steve Bruce
"Ive got wonderful respect for [Roy Hodgson] because hes been there, done it and still has that enthusiasm and same drive, and if youve still got it at that age, then why not use all that wealth of experience?
"He has been fantastic all over the world, managed at different levels. For anybody looking at how you do the job, then Roy Hodgson is one who you always look at and say, Wow!.
"Year in and year out, he does fantastically well its why hes still going. Wonderful."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|11th
|17
|6
|4
|7
|22
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|06/04/2019
|League
|Newcastle United
|0 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|22/09/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 0
|Newcastle United
|04/02/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|21/10/2017
|League
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|30/04/2016
|League
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 0-1 Palace
Saturday April 06 2019
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Lascelles, Lejeune (Dummett, 65), Ritchie (Atsu, 89), Schar, Yedlin, Almiron, Perez, Hayden, Ki (Shelvey, 76), Rondon
Subs not used: Manquillo, Darlow, Fernandez, Muto
Bookings: Hayden
Palace: Guaita, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins (Dann, 73), van Aanholt, Kelly, Townsend (Kouyate, 85), Milivojevic, Schlupp, McArthur, Batshuayi (Benteke, 65), Zaha
Subs not used: Hennessey, Ayew, Ward, Woods
Goals: Milivojevic (pen 81)
Bookings: Kelly, Benteke
124 members have predicted for this game so far.
Make your prediction on this game
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.