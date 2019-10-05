Palace v West Ham United

Selhurst Park, Thursday 3.00pm

Team news

Palace centre back Mamadou Sakho returns to the squad after serving a three-game ban for his red card against Bournemouth.

Defenders Joel Ward, Gary Cahill and Scott Dann remain out, along with Jairo Riedewald, Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp. Midfielder Victor Camarasa is available after recovering from sickness.

West Ham will run the rule over the fitness of keepers David Martin and Lukasz Fabianski, with Roberto ready to step in. Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Jack Wilshere may come back into the side but Ryan Fredericks is suspended.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"I'd have thought they would be quite happy to get a bit longer to prepare the players and maybe get one or two of the players who weren't 100 per cent fit, a little bit fitter. I would think they would be in a happier situation in that respect.

"I don't see any disadvantage of this time of year of missing a game and having to wait three days or so for the next one.

"I would say it's an advantage myself but having said that I'm sure Manuel Pellegrini will be aware of the importance and the level of difficulty of the game just as much as I am."

Manuel Pellegrini

"We have had more time to prepare for the next four games that we have in 10 days, three in the league and then the cup.

"The team is working with confidence after the last game we played, so hopefully we can recover some of the points we have lost at home.

"We have two games more to finish the first half (of the season), we have 19 points if you finish with 25, especially after so many different problems we have had it would be a good first half. But now we must do it."

West Ham United - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 16th 17 5 4 8 19

Full league table

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 05/10/2019 League West Ham United 1 - 2 Crystal Palace 09/02/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 1 West Ham United 08/12/2018 League West Ham United 3 - 2 Crystal Palace 30/01/2018 League West Ham United 1 - 1 Crystal Palace 28/10/2017 League Crystal Palace 2 - 2 West Ham United

All time results

Last meeting

West Ham United 1-2 Palace

Saturday October 05 2019

West Ham United: Roberto, Diop, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Cresswell (Zabaleta, 84), Rice, Lanzini (Fornals, 68), Yarmolenko (Wilshere, 78), Noble, Anderson, Haller



Subs not used: Ajeti, Snodgrass, Balbuena, Martin



Goals: Haller (54)



Bookings: Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Haller

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Cahill, van Aanholt, Ward, Kouyate, Schlupp, McCarthy (Townsend, 81), Zaha, McArthur, Ayew (Benteke, 89)



Subs not used: Hennessey, Meyer, Camarasa, Tomkins, Dann



Goals: van Aanholt (pen 63), Ayew (87)



Bookings: Ward, Benteke

Prediction league

124 members have predicted for this game so far.

Make your prediction on this game

Selhurst pub guide

Click here