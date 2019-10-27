Palace v Arsenal

Selhurst Park, Saturday 12.30pm

Team news

New forward Cenk Tosun goes straight into the Palace squad after he completed his season-long loan move from Everton on Friday.

Wilfried Zaha is back after missing the FA Cup defeat to Derby and there are returns for Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald who had to go off with knocks.

However, captain Luka Milivojevic starts a three-match suspension after his red card against the Rams.

Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho remain out, along with Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin (thigh) is not quite match fit so will miss out on the trip to Selhurst Park.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Arsenal have been buoyed by [Mikel Arteta] coming in and we have to be ready to face a team that has got some good results in recent weeks.

"They are a big club, I have enormous respect for Arsenal. I still see them as one of the mainstays of the Premier League, the elite. They were for many years number one or two.

"They are capable of doing it with the quality that they have brought in and it makes me believe they are still very much a top four team, or in that bracket of the top six. And I expect them to stay in that bracket."

Mikel Arteta

"Every time I played there, I suffered. It was always tough. It is a very complicated stadium. Roy Hodgson is a manager with incredible experience and what he is doing there, it is very impressive and it will be tough.

"It is incredible how he deals with situations. To be living with this level of pressure for such a long time, the way he handles it, the way he behaves himself, the way he puts himself across, how respected he is around all the players and clubs, is remarkable. So I have big admiration for him.

"I think [Wilfried Zaha] a terrific player and I think the impact he's had in the Premier League in the last few years has been phenomenal. His ability to create chances on his own is unique.

"We know Wilf and the type of talent he is. When he gets isolated in one-on-one situations, we know what he can do. Of course it will be part of the gameplan."

Arsenal - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 10th 21 6 9 6 27

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 27/10/2019 League Arsenal 2 - 2 Crystal Palace 21/04/2019 League Arsenal 2 - 3 Crystal Palace 28/10/2018 League Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Arsenal 20/01/2018 League Arsenal 4 - 1 Crystal Palace 28/12/2017 League Crystal Palace 2 - 3 Arsenal

Last meeting

Arsenal 2-2 Palace

Sunday October 27 2019

Arsenal: Leno, Luiz, Tierney (Kolasinac, 75), Sokratis, Chambers, Xhaka (Saka, 61), Ceballos, Guendouzi, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Subs not used: Martinelli, Bellerin, Torreira, Holding, Martinez



Goals: Sokratis (7, 83), Luiz (9)



Bookings: Chambers, Guendouzi

Palace: Hennessey, Cahill, Tomkins, van Aanholt, Ward, Kouyate (McCarthy, 89), Milivojevic, Zaha, McArthur, Townsend, J Ayew (Benteke, 81)



Subs not used: Meyer, Dann, Schlupp, Henderson, Kelly



Goals: Milivojevic (pen 32), Ayew (52)

