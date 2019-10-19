Manchester City v Palace

Etihad Stadium, Saturday 3.00pm

Team news

Palace manager Roy Hodgson sees the welcome return of Joel Ward after the right back sustained a knee injury at the end of November.

Centre half Scott Dann is also fit again, but midfielder Max Meyer is out with an ankle injury sustained against Arsenal last week.

Hodgson will also be without Luka Milivojevic (ban), Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle).

Manchester City have no new injury worries with just centre back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane still absent.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"We need to go there in full humility and to understand we will be confronted with a team which is one of the very best in Europe and quite capable of winning the Champions League.

"When I look at their bench and I compare it to what ours will look like, it will be a little bit frightening in terms of what they can do if they want to change the game.

"The team news doesnt change that much. Obviously we were hoping to recover Max Meyer but thats not been possible. So were one further player down.

"Joel Ward whos been missing for a long period, he returns. Scott Dann of course returned before the last game. There are still a lot of players from the intended first-team down. The bench will be made up largely of the Under-23 squad."

Pep Guardiola

"Every game you can win or you can lose but we have played a lot of games with Crystal Palace and lost just once.

"I remember the time it happened, because it can happen because they have good players. We prepared for the game yesterday and today to do it as good as possible to win another game.

"Of course I admire [Roy Hogdson], it is incredible to still have the passion to be a manager at his age.

"It's incredible and he's doing really well and yet he took over when they had zero points and everyone considered Crystal Palace relegated.

"He is doing an incredible job and it's a pleasure and an honour for me every time we face him, we have a good relationship."

Manchester City - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 2nd 22 15 2 5 47

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 19/10/2019 League Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Manchester City 14/04/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Manchester City 22/12/2018 League Manchester City 2 - 3 Crystal Palace 31/12/2017 League Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Manchester City 23/09/2017 League Manchester City 5 - 0 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Palace 0-2 Manchester City

Saturday October 19 2019

Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins (Dann, 83), van Aanholt, Cahill, Zaha, Schlupp (Townsend, 55), Milivojevic (Benteke, 76), Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew



Subs not used: McCarthy, Meyer, Riedewald, Henderson



Bookings: Milivojevic

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mendy, Silva (Stones, 79), Gundogan, De Bruyne (Foden, 89), Jesus, Sterling, Silva



Subs not used: Angelino, Aguero, Garcia, Mahrez, Bravo



Goals: Jesus (39), Silva (41)



Bookings: Sterling

