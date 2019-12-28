Palace v Southampton

Selhurst Park, Tuesday 7.30pm

Team news

Palace midfielder Max Meyer is available for selection after overcoming his recent ankle injury sustained against Arsenal. Right back Joel Ward returned as a substitute against Man City on Saturday and could start.

Luka Milivojevic sits out the final game of his ban, but Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) are out.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is a doubt due to an Achilles injury suffered at the weekend. Yan Valery is is still absent with a viral infection.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Luckily the players that played on Saturday came through. Max Meyer has recovered from the injury he picked up against Arsenal. Otherwise, the injury situation remains the same but we're down to six missing. One of those of course is Luka, who's suspended.

"There's no question in my mind that a break in fixtures would benefit the squad. It comes as no surprise that injuries pop up during such a demanding period.

"Over these last 10 games I've been full of admiration for how the players have performed."

Ralph Hasenhuttl

"They are always a tough opponent, we've drawn twice now, it's always the same game.

"They are the team with nearly less ball possession at home, we know they are defending really well and they give a little bit more pressure at home but in the end still waiting for the counter-attack. They are a very experienced team, experienced manager and will be a tough challenge."

Southampton - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 13th 23 8 4 11 28

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 28/12/2019 League Southampton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace 30/01/2019 League Southampton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace 01/09/2018 League Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Southampton 02/01/2018 League Southampton 1 - 2 Crystal Palace 16/09/2017 League Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Southampton

Last meeting

Southampton 1-1 Palace

Saturday December 28 2019

Southampton: McCarthy, Bednarek, Bertrand, Soares, Stephens, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Boufal (Armstrong, 68), Ward-Prowse, Adams (Djenepo, 63), Ings



Subs not used: Romeu, Gunn, Smallbone, Vestergaard, Yoshida



Goals: Ings (74)



Bookings: Ward-Prowse

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Tomkins, Sakho, Kelly, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, McCarthy, Meyer (Kouyate, 84), Ayew



Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Wickham, Pierrick, Daly, Woods



Goals: Tomkins (50)



Bookings: Milivojevic, McArthur

