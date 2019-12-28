Selhurst Park, Tuesday 7.30pm
Palace midfielder Max Meyer is available for selection after overcoming his recent ankle injury sustained against Arsenal. Right back Joel Ward returned as a substitute against Man City on Saturday and could start.
Luka Milivojevic sits out the final game of his ban, but Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) are out.
Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is a doubt due to an Achilles injury suffered at the weekend. Yan Valery is is still absent with a viral infection.
Roy Hodgson
"Luckily the players that played on Saturday came through. Max Meyer has recovered from the injury he picked up against Arsenal. Otherwise, the injury situation remains the same but we're down to six missing. One of those of course is Luka, who's suspended.
"There's no question in my mind that a break in fixtures would benefit the squad. It comes as no surprise that injuries pop up during such a demanding period.
"Over these last 10 games I've been full of admiration for how the players have performed."
Ralph Hasenhuttl
"They are always a tough opponent, we've drawn twice now, it's always the same game.
"They are the team with nearly less ball possession at home, we know they are defending really well and they give a little bit more pressure at home but in the end still waiting for the counter-attack. They are a very experienced team, experienced manager and will be a tough challenge."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|13th
|23
|8
|4
|11
|28
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|28/12/2019
|League
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|30/01/2019
|League
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|01/09/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Southampton
|02/01/2018
|League
|Southampton
|1 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|16/09/2017
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 1
|Southampton
Southampton 1-1 Palace
Saturday December 28 2019
Southampton: McCarthy, Bednarek, Bertrand, Soares, Stephens, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Boufal (Armstrong, 68), Ward-Prowse, Adams (Djenepo, 63), Ings
Subs not used: Romeu, Gunn, Smallbone, Vestergaard, Yoshida
Goals: Ings (74)
Bookings: Ward-Prowse
Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Tomkins, Sakho, Kelly, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, McCarthy, Meyer (Kouyate, 84), Ayew
Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Wickham, Pierrick, Daly, Woods
Goals: Tomkins (50)
Bookings: Milivojevic, McArthur
