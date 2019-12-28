You are here: Home > News > Palace v Southampton: Team news, quotes, stats
January 21 2020 8.26am

Palace v Southampton

Selhurst Park, Tuesday 7.30pm

Team news

Palace midfielder Max Meyer is available for selection after overcoming his recent ankle injury sustained against Arsenal. Right back Joel Ward returned as a substitute against Man City on Saturday and could start.

Luka Milivojevic sits out the final game of his ban, but Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) are out.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is a doubt due to an Achilles injury suffered at the weekend. Yan Valery is is still absent with a viral infection.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Luckily the players that played on Saturday came through. Max Meyer has recovered from the injury he picked up against Arsenal. Otherwise, the injury situation remains the same but we're down to six missing. One of those of course is Luka, who's suspended.

"There's no question in my mind that a break in fixtures would benefit the squad. It comes as no surprise that injuries pop up during such a demanding period.

"Over these last 10 games I've been full of admiration for how the players have performed."

Ralph Hasenhuttl

"They are always a tough opponent, we've drawn twice now, it's always the same game.

"They are the team with nearly less ball possession at home, we know they are defending really well and they give a little bit more pressure at home but in the end still waiting for the counter-attack. They are a very experienced team, experienced manager and will be a tough challenge."

Southampton - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points
13th 23 8 4 11 28

Full league table

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team  
28/12/2019 League Southampton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace draw
30/01/2019 League Southampton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace draw
01/09/2018 League Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Southampton loss
02/01/2018 League Southampton 1 - 2 Crystal Palace win
16/09/2017 League Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Southampton loss

All time results

Last meeting

Southampton 1-1 Palace

Saturday December 28 2019

Southampton: McCarthy, Bednarek, Bertrand, Soares, Stephens, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Boufal (Armstrong, 68), Ward-Prowse, Adams (Djenepo, 63), Ings

Subs not used: Romeu, Gunn, Smallbone, Vestergaard, Yoshida

Goals: Ings (74)

Bookings: Ward-Prowse

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Tomkins, Sakho, Kelly, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, McCarthy, Meyer (Kouyate, 84), Ayew

Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Wickham, Pierrick, Daly, Woods

Goals: Tomkins (50)

Bookings: Milivojevic, McArthur

