Palace v Sheffield United

Selhurst Park, Saturday 3.00pm

Team news

Palace manager Roy Hodgson welcomes back a number of players for the visit of Sheffield United. Captain Luka Milivojevic returns to the midfield after serving his three-match suspension.

Hodgson is also boosted by Patrick van Aanholt (hamstring), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) overcoming their respective injuries.

However, loan signing Cenk Tosun sits the game out with a hamstring strain and joins Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp on the casualty list.

Sheffield United's new midfielder Sander Berge could make his debut after his record-breaking move but David McGoldrick (ankle) is a doubt.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Sheffield United have gone from strength to strength. When we played them it was only their second game in the Premier League and everyone was wondering how it would go for them.

"It was pretty much the team which got them from the Championship to the Premier League. That team 24 games on is a really good team and has played exceptionally well.

"Theyre a team to be reckoned with and will be looking more at Europa League places than even considering relegation.

"One of the things we know they do is defend very well and get bodies behind the ball quickly. If were going to score we need to get balls into the penalty area."

Chris Wilder

"Their away record has been unbelievable over the last couple of years and any team that gets a result at Manchester City is a good one.

"[For Roy Hodgson] to manage in different countries for huge clubs and come here to manage England, Liverpool, Fulham, Palace, and still be doing it... is brilliant.

"To still have the drive and ambition and will to win at his age - which I won't be disrespectful enough to reveal - is incredible.

"I think I'd get away with saying he's in the twilight of his career but he's someone I have an enormous amount of respect for."

Sheffield United - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 8th 24 8 9 7 33

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 18/08/2019 League Sheffield United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace 19/02/2011 League Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Sheffield United 20/11/2010 League Sheffield United 3 - 2 Crystal Palace 06/03/2010 League Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Sheffield United 12/12/2009 League Sheffield United 2 - 0 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Sheffield United 1-0 Palace

Sunday August 18 2019

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck (Freeman, 29), Stevens, McGoldrick (Jagielka, 89), Robinson (McBurnie, 56)



Subs not used: Sharp, Osborn, Moore, Besic



Goals: Lundstram (47)



Bookings: Baldock, Lundstram, Freeman

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Dann, van Aanholt, Townsend (McCarthy, 70), McArthur (Wickham, 82), Milivojevic, Meyer (Schlupp, 65), Benteke, Zaha



Subs not used: Kouyaté, Ayew, Hennessey, Cahill



Bookings: McCarthy

