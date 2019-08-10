Goodison Park, Saturday 12.30pm
Palace defender Martin Kelly misses out due to a slight calf strain he sustained after the Sheffield United game last week.
On-loan Everton striker Cenk Tosun has a hamstring strain, but is ineligible to face his parent club anyway as part of the terms of the deal. Midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and centre back Mamadou Sakho remain out.
Everton midfielder Fabian Delph serves one-game after his red card against Watford last weekend with Andre Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) still sidelined.
Roy Hodgson
"Their record over the last 10 games has been quite exceptional. Carlos [Ancelotti] generated a lot of positivity and the players are full of confidence.
"We understand its going to be a tough game. It always is at Goodison Park, whoever the manager is, but we're ready for that as part of our Premier League season.
"I regard him as a friend. Ive known him a very long time, even from the days when he was working with Amiggo Sacchi in the national team. Im not surprised its gone well. He was a clever appointment, someone with his experience and talent as a coach is obviously going to succeed wherever he goes.
"Everton decided it was the right moment to bring him on board and have been rewarded with the results and the way players have responded to him. Im looking forward to seeing him. When the game starts, I might be wishing I wasnt seeing him."
Carlo Ancelotti
"I expect a difficult game. Palace have their own quality and a manager with lots of experience. With the support of our stadium I think we can have three points.
"Now we have to be focused. It is an opportunity to climb the table [against Palace]. We have to close this period and prepare for the end of this season. The games are really difficult."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|9th
|25
|9
|6
|10
|33
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|10/08/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 0
|Everton
|27/04/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 0
|Everton
|21/10/2018
|League
|Everton
|2 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|10/02/2018
|League
|Everton
|3 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|18/11/2017
|League
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 2
|Everton
Palace 0-0 Everton
Saturday August 10 2019
Palace: Guaita, van Aanholt, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Meyer, McArthur, Townsend, Milivojevic, Benteke (Wickham, 83), Ayew (Zaha, 65)
Subs not used: McCarthy, Hennessey, Camarasa, Kouyate, Cahill
Bookings: Meyer, Milivojevic
Everton: Pickford, Digne, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Schneiderlin (s/o 76), Bernard, Andre Gomes (Gbamin, 46), Sigurdsson (Davies, 79), Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Kean, 69)
Subs not used: Tosun, Lossl, Holgate, Walcott
Bookings: Schneiderlin, Bernard
Sent off: Schneiderlin (76)
136 members have predicted for this game so far.
Make your prediction on this game
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.