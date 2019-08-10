Everton v Palace

Goodison Park, Saturday 12.30pm

Team news

Palace defender Martin Kelly misses out due to a slight calf strain he sustained after the Sheffield United game last week.

On-loan Everton striker Cenk Tosun has a hamstring strain, but is ineligible to face his parent club anyway as part of the terms of the deal. Midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and centre back Mamadou Sakho remain out.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph serves one-game after his red card against Watford last weekend with Andre Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) still sidelined.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Their record over the last 10 games has been quite exceptional. Carlos [Ancelotti] generated a lot of positivity and the players are full of confidence.

"We understand its going to be a tough game. It always is at Goodison Park, whoever the manager is, but we're ready for that as part of our Premier League season.

"I regard him as a friend. Ive known him a very long time, even from the days when he was working with Amiggo Sacchi in the national team. Im not surprised its gone well. He was a clever appointment, someone with his experience and talent as a coach is obviously going to succeed wherever he goes.

"Everton decided it was the right moment to bring him on board and have been rewarded with the results and the way players have responded to him. Im looking forward to seeing him. When the game starts, I might be wishing I wasnt seeing him."

Carlo Ancelotti

"I expect a difficult game. Palace have their own quality and a manager with lots of experience. With the support of our stadium I think we can have three points.

"Now we have to be focused. It is an opportunity to climb the table [against Palace]. We have to close this period and prepare for the end of this season. The games are really difficult."

Everton - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 9th 25 9 6 10 33

Full league table

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 10/08/2019 League Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton 27/04/2019 League Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton 21/10/2018 League Everton 2 - 0 Crystal Palace 10/02/2018 League Everton 3 - 1 Crystal Palace 18/11/2017 League Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Everton

All time results

Last meeting

Palace 0-0 Everton

Saturday August 10 2019

Palace: Guaita, van Aanholt, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Meyer, McArthur, Townsend, Milivojevic, Benteke (Wickham, 83), Ayew (Zaha, 65)



Subs not used: McCarthy, Hennessey, Camarasa, Kouyate, Cahill



Bookings: Meyer, Milivojevic

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Schneiderlin (s/o 76), Bernard, Andre Gomes (Gbamin, 46), Sigurdsson (Davies, 79), Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Kean, 69)



Subs not used: Tosun, Lossl, Holgate, Walcott



Bookings: Schneiderlin, Bernard



Sent off: Schneiderlin (76)

