Palace v Newcastle United

Selhurst Park, Saturday 3.00pm

Team news

Palace's on-loan forward Cenk Tosun is available again after recovering from a hamstring strain. Centre half James Tomkins pulled his hamstring against Everton last time out and faces a spell on the sidelines. Scott Dann is set to take his place in the back line.

Midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp is back in training but is not yet fit and centre half Mamadou Sakho is still missing. Manager Roy Hodgson will check on the wellness of some of his players after a sickness bug affected the squad this week.

Former Eagles striker Dwight Gayle could return for Newcastle after six weeks out with a hamstring injury, along with Yoshinori Muto. Joelinton is a slight doubt (thigh), but Christian Atsu, Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth, Andy Carroll and Ciaran Clark remain out of action.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"We dont have many 6-5s these days, do we? Most games seem to be 1-0 or 2-0 events and I dont see any particular event on the horizon to suggest this [game against Newcastle] wont be that type of game.

"Both teams know how to defend and both teams are fully aware that once you concede a goal its very hard to score at the other end.

"We had our turning point from being very, very successful to the last three games being unsuccessful. Wed like to put an end to that little sequence and start winning and drawing more games than we have in the last few weeks.

"We started so well and have had the brakes put on particularly by injury and partly by misfortune. At one stage when we were flying high we were hoping to finish in the top half and, at the moment, I dont see any reason why we should abandon that hope."

Steve Bruce

"[Palace are] a bit like ourselves, theyve been racked with injuries. Whoever you go up against in the Premier League, theyre a good team with good players and you have to hit your maximum. If we get there, we know we can cause them problems.

"Were all big admirers of Roy [Hodgson]. When you meet him for a cup of tea he still has that enthusiasm like he had when he was probably 43, which is quite unique in itself.

"Hes a very, very good man and a very, very good coach whos gone to the highest level, and of course has had the privilege to manage his country as well. Weve all got the highest respect for him."

Newcastle United - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 13th 26 8 7 11 31

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 21/12/2019 League Newcastle United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace 06/04/2019 League Newcastle United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace 22/09/2018 League Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Newcastle United 04/02/2018 League Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle United 21/10/2017 League Newcastle United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Newcastle United 1-0 Palace

Saturday December 21 2019

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Dummett (Yedlin, 90), Shelvey, Hayden (S Longstaff, 64), Manquillo, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle, 77)



Subs not used:, Krafth, Darlow, Atsu, M Longstaff



Goals: Almiron (83)



Bookings: Schar, Almiron

Palace: Guaita, van Aanholt, Tomkins, Kouyate, Kelly, Milivojevic, McArthur (Meyer, 86), McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke



Subs not used: Hennessey, Wickham, Woods, Pierrick, Daly, Riedewald

