Selhurst Park, Saturday 3.00pm
Palace's on-loan forward Cenk Tosun is available again after recovering from a hamstring strain. Centre half James Tomkins pulled his hamstring against Everton last time out and faces a spell on the sidelines. Scott Dann is set to take his place in the back line.
Midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp is back in training but is not yet fit and centre half Mamadou Sakho is still missing. Manager Roy Hodgson will check on the wellness of some of his players after a sickness bug affected the squad this week.
Former Eagles striker Dwight Gayle could return for Newcastle after six weeks out with a hamstring injury, along with Yoshinori Muto. Joelinton is a slight doubt (thigh), but Christian Atsu, Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth, Andy Carroll and Ciaran Clark remain out of action.
Roy Hodgson
"We dont have many 6-5s these days, do we? Most games seem to be 1-0 or 2-0 events and I dont see any particular event on the horizon to suggest this [game against Newcastle] wont be that type of game.
"Both teams know how to defend and both teams are fully aware that once you concede a goal its very hard to score at the other end.
"We had our turning point from being very, very successful to the last three games being unsuccessful. Wed like to put an end to that little sequence and start winning and drawing more games than we have in the last few weeks.
"We started so well and have had the brakes put on particularly by injury and partly by misfortune. At one stage when we were flying high we were hoping to finish in the top half and, at the moment, I dont see any reason why we should abandon that hope."
Steve Bruce
"[Palace are] a bit like ourselves, theyve been racked with injuries. Whoever you go up against in the Premier League, theyre a good team with good players and you have to hit your maximum. If we get there, we know we can cause them problems.
"Were all big admirers of Roy [Hodgson]. When you meet him for a cup of tea he still has that enthusiasm like he had when he was probably 43, which is quite unique in itself.
"Hes a very, very good man and a very, very good coach whos gone to the highest level, and of course has had the privilege to manage his country as well. Weve all got the highest respect for him."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|13th
|26
|8
|7
|11
|31
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|21/12/2019
|League
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|06/04/2019
|League
|Newcastle United
|0 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|22/09/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 0
|Newcastle United
|04/02/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|21/10/2017
|League
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 1-0 Palace
Saturday December 21 2019
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Dummett (Yedlin, 90), Shelvey, Hayden (S Longstaff, 64), Manquillo, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle, 77)
Subs not used:, Krafth, Darlow, Atsu, M Longstaff
Goals: Almiron (83)
Bookings: Schar, Almiron
Palace: Guaita, van Aanholt, Tomkins, Kouyate, Kelly, Milivojevic, McArthur (Meyer, 86), McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke
Subs not used: Hennessey, Wickham, Woods, Pierrick, Daly, Riedewald
118 members have predicted for this game so far.
Make your prediction on this game
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.