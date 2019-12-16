Brighton v Palace

The Amex, Saturday 12.30pm

Team news

James Tomkins is still recovering from his hamstring strain, so Scott Dann will continue to deputise in the heart of defence. Skipper Luka Milivojevic missed the win over Newcastle last week due to illness and will be assessed on the day.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has recovered from a twisted ankle he sustained at the end of that game. Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp have returned to training this week but are not yet ready for selection.

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens is back after a two matches out, while Tariq Lamptey and Alexis Mac Allister are ready for their debuts.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"I think we always look both ways. Obviously we like to look up, we like to think that the win last week will help us get further wins and we'll move up the table and look towards a place in the top half.

"We are a modest club and we can never be 100 per cent certain until such times that it is mathematically certain that we are not going to be involved at the other end of the table so I suppose I would be lying if I said we don't consider that as well.

"This is the most amount of points Crystal Palace has had in the Premier League after 27 games so I'll take some comfort from that and I'll hope that we use that a basis to get even more points and be free of any relegation fears sooner rather than later."

Scott Dann

"We prepare as we do any other game. Obviously theres a lot more made of it from the outside with what it means to the fans. We get that but we prepare exactly as we do for any other game, the same as Newcastle last week. We prepare thoroughly and hopefully with the win last week we can put in another top performance.

"I suppose as players we play and played in lots of derby matches, whether thats here or elsewhere, and there is that extra bit of adrenaline and that little bit of a buzz around the stadium. Im sure Saturday afternoon will be exactly the same. We all know what to expect and are looking forward to it."

Graham Potter

"We're excited for it. I must admit I enjoyed the atmosphere at Selhurst Park, which was my first experience of it.

"We want to try and win of course but I'm sure Palace will have the same thought. My message to the fans is to enjoy the game and get behind the team in the right way. They can help us get three points, and we know what it means to them.

"We've beaten Arsenal, we've beaten Tottenham. You just focus on the next game coming up and don't plan or predict what may or may not happen in the future. There are no easy games."

Brighton - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 15th 27 6 10 11 28

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 16/12/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton 09/03/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Brighton 04/12/2018 League Brighton 3 - 1 Crystal Palace 14/04/2018 League Crystal Palace 3 - 2 Brighton 08/01/2018 FA Cup Brighton 2 - 1 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Palace 1-1 Brighton

Monday December 16 2019

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald (McCarthy, 45), Dann, Tomkins, Kelly, Milivojevic, McArthur, Kouyate (Meyer, 67), Zaha, Benteke, Ayew



Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Wickham, Woods



Goals: Zaha (76)



Bookings: Benteke

Brighton: Ryan, Dunk, Montoya, Burn, Webster, Trossard (Alzate, 84), Propper, Gross (Bernardo, 89), Bissouma (Duffy, 85), Maupay, Mooy



Subs not used: Button, Murray, Jahanbakhsh, Schelotto



Goals: Maupay (54)



Bookings: Propper

Prediction league

143 members have predicted for this game so far.

Away travel info

