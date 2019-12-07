Palace v Watford

Selhurst Park, Saturday 3.00pm

Team news

Palace will be missing on-loan striker Cenk Tosun who has gone back to Everton after sustaining a serious knee injury in training.

James Tomkins (hamstring), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) have recovered from their respective injuries and are close to match fitness.

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu is out with knee ligament damage suffered against Liverpool last week, while defender Daryl Janmaat (knee) remains sidelined.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Im expecting to see the type of performance from them that I saw on the TV on Sunday, where I thought they were absolutely excellent in every respect.

"Theyve had some very good performances as well. Yes there was a blip [in their results] which can happen with any team. Its not easy to keep that curve going up and up and up.

"But I think theyre well organised, well managed, theyve got very good players  I think they will come here tomorrow feeling good and confident, which they should do on the back of that performance and result, and weve got to be ready for that."

Nigel Pearson

"We know it'll be a very tough game for us but it's also one where I'm sure they'll be saying similar things.

"The corresponding fixture at our place was a 0-0 draw, but in terms of the actual game it was one in which I think both sides were trying to win it.

"It wasn't a boring game of chess, it was two sides committed, who on the day nullified each other, but it will be a tough game for sure."

Watford - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 17th 28 6 9 13 27

Full league table

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 07/12/2019 League Watford 0 - 0 Crystal Palace 16/03/2019 FA Cup Watford 2 - 1 Crystal Palace 12/01/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Watford 26/08/2018 League Watford 2 - 1 Crystal Palace 21/04/2018 League Watford 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

All time results

Last meeting

Watford 0-0 Palace

Saturday December 07 2019

Watford: Foster, Femenía, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Doucouré (Chalobah, 78), Capoue, Pereyra (Gray, 77), Deeney, Deulofeu



Subs not used: Gomes, Mariappa, Gray, Hughes, Success, Foulquier



Bookings: Femenía, Cathcart, Doucouré, Capoue

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Schlupp (Riedewald, 45), Townsend (Benteke, 73),

Kouyaté (McCarthy, 83), Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew



Subs not used: Dann, Hennessey, Wickham, Camarasa



Bookings: Tomkins, Zaha

Prediction league

135 members have predicted for this game so far.

Make your prediction on this game

Selhurst pub guide

Click here