Selhurst Park, Saturday 3.00pm
Palace will be missing on-loan striker Cenk Tosun who has gone back to Everton after sustaining a serious knee injury in training.
James Tomkins (hamstring), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) have recovered from their respective injuries and are close to match fitness.
Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu is out with knee ligament damage suffered against Liverpool last week, while defender Daryl Janmaat (knee) remains sidelined.
Roy Hodgson
"Im expecting to see the type of performance from them that I saw on the TV on Sunday, where I thought they were absolutely excellent in every respect.
"Theyve had some very good performances as well. Yes there was a blip [in their results] which can happen with any team. Its not easy to keep that curve going up and up and up.
"But I think theyre well organised, well managed, theyve got very good players I think they will come here tomorrow feeling good and confident, which they should do on the back of that performance and result, and weve got to be ready for that."
Nigel Pearson
"We know it'll be a very tough game for us but it's also one where I'm sure they'll be saying similar things.
"The corresponding fixture at our place was a 0-0 draw, but in terms of the actual game it was one in which I think both sides were trying to win it.
"It wasn't a boring game of chess, it was two sides committed, who on the day nullified each other, but it will be a tough game for sure."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|17th
|28
|6
|9
|13
|27
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|07/12/2019
|League
|Watford
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|16/03/2019
|FA Cup
|Watford
|2 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|12/01/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 2
|Watford
|26/08/2018
|League
|Watford
|2 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|21/04/2018
|League
|Watford
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
Watford 0-0 Palace
Saturday December 07 2019
Watford: Foster, Femenía, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Doucouré (Chalobah, 78), Capoue, Pereyra (Gray, 77), Deeney, Deulofeu
Subs not used: Gomes, Mariappa, Gray, Hughes, Success, Foulquier
Bookings: Femenía, Cathcart, Doucouré, Capoue
Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Schlupp (Riedewald, 45), Townsend (Benteke, 73),
Kouyaté (McCarthy, 83), Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew
Subs not used: Dann, Hennessey, Wickham, Camarasa
Bookings: Tomkins, Zaha
135 members have predicted for this game so far.
Make your prediction on this game
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.