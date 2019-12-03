Bournemouth v Palace

Vitality Stadium, Saturday 7.45pm

Team news

Manager Roy Hodgson is without three players for the trip to the south coast against the Cherries.

Defender James Tomkins is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained before the season was suspended. Jeffrey Schlupp has picked up a knock in training and Martin Kelly now has a calf injury to add to his thigh problem.

Bournemouth's wantaway winger Ryan Fraser won't be selected for the remaining games as boss Eddie Howe said he only wants players who are fully focused on the relegation battle. Midfielder David Brooks could feature after overcoming his ankle injury.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"[Eddie Howe] had a lot of injuries. Hes back to strength now but at the time they were suffering with an enormous injury crisis. When that happens its quite easy to drop away because the level of play in the Premier League is so high and the margins are so small.

"If youre asking me if theyre the sort of team that deserves to be relegated, of course they arent, but you can say that for any team fighting relegation. They all have the qualities to stay in this league.

"But its about getting points and sometimes you get hit hard. Bournemouth had that spell and Im fully expecting them, with a fully fit squad, to pull away from that.

"Theres a financial consideration but also an important sporting consideration [to Palaces final position]. Were 11th now but on the same points and goal difference [as Burnley], so Id call it level-10th. Wed certainly like to get a little higher and thats something to play for."

Eddie Howe

It feels good to be back, well wait and see if the break came at a good time for us, we certainly had a lot of injuries to deal with when the season shut down.

I have the strongest squad that Ive had this season, so well see if that makes a difference over these last nine games.

You always have niggles with certain plays as you build up but we dont have many players who I can say wont play in this game, the squads the strongest that its been.

Bournemouth - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 18th 29 7 6 16 27

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 03/12/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Bournemouth 12/05/2019 League Crystal Palace 5 - 3 Bournemouth 01/10/2018 League Bournemouth 2 - 1 Crystal Palace 07/04/2018 League Bournemouth 2 - 2 Crystal Palace 09/12/2017 League Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Bournemouth

Last meeting

Palace 1-0 Bournemouth

Tuesday December 03 2019

Palace: Guaita, Tomkins, van Aanholt (Schlupp, 29), Kelly, Sakho (s/o 19), Zaha, Kouyate, Townsend (McCarthy, 45), McArthur, Milivojevic, Ayew



Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Riedewald, Wickham, Benteke



Goals: Schlupp (76)



Bookings: Milivojevic, McArthur, McCarthy



Sent off: Sakho (19)

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Ake, Mepham, Smith, Rico (Fraser, 64), Wilson, Groeneveld (Francis, 64), Lerma, Billing (Cook, 82), Solanke, Wilson



Subs not used: Stacey, Simpson, Gosling, Boruc



Bookings: Lerma, Billing, Solanke

