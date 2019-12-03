Vitality Stadium, Saturday 7.45pm
Manager Roy Hodgson is without three players for the trip to the south coast against the Cherries.
Defender James Tomkins is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained before the season was suspended. Jeffrey Schlupp has picked up a knock in training and Martin Kelly now has a calf injury to add to his thigh problem.
Bournemouth's wantaway winger Ryan Fraser won't be selected for the remaining games as boss Eddie Howe said he only wants players who are fully focused on the relegation battle. Midfielder David Brooks could feature after overcoming his ankle injury.
Roy Hodgson
"[Eddie Howe] had a lot of injuries. Hes back to strength now but at the time they were suffering with an enormous injury crisis. When that happens its quite easy to drop away because the level of play in the Premier League is so high and the margins are so small.
"If youre asking me if theyre the sort of team that deserves to be relegated, of course they arent, but you can say that for any team fighting relegation. They all have the qualities to stay in this league.
"But its about getting points and sometimes you get hit hard. Bournemouth had that spell and Im fully expecting them, with a fully fit squad, to pull away from that.
"Theres a financial consideration but also an important sporting consideration [to Palaces final position]. Were 11th now but on the same points and goal difference [as Burnley], so Id call it level-10th. Wed certainly like to get a little higher and thats something to play for."
Eddie Howe
It feels good to be back, well wait and see if the break came at a good time for us, we certainly had a lot of injuries to deal with when the season shut down.
I have the strongest squad that Ive had this season, so well see if that makes a difference over these last nine games.
You always have niggles with certain plays as you build up but we dont have many players who I can say wont play in this game, the squads the strongest that its been.
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|18th
|29
|7
|6
|16
|27
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|03/12/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Bournemouth
|12/05/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|5 - 3
|Bournemouth
|01/10/2018
|League
|Bournemouth
|2 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|07/04/2018
|League
|Bournemouth
|2 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|09/12/2017
|League
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 2
|Bournemouth
Palace 1-0 Bournemouth
Tuesday December 03 2019
Palace: Guaita, Tomkins, van Aanholt (Schlupp, 29), Kelly, Sakho (s/o 19), Zaha, Kouyate, Townsend (McCarthy, 45), McArthur, Milivojevic, Ayew
Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Riedewald, Wickham, Benteke
Goals: Schlupp (76)
Bookings: Milivojevic, McArthur, McCarthy
Sent off: Sakho (19)
Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Ake, Mepham, Smith, Rico (Fraser, 64), Wilson, Groeneveld (Francis, 64), Lerma, Billing (Cook, 82), Solanke, Wilson
Subs not used: Stacey, Simpson, Gosling, Boruc
Bookings: Lerma, Billing, Solanke
