Liverpool v Palace

Anfield, Wednesday 8.15pm

Team news

Defenders James Tomkins (thigh), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Martin Kelly (calf) are the Palace players missing for the Liverpool clash.

Reds forward Mohamed Salah and defender Andy Robertson are both expected to return to the side. James Milner is out with a hamstring injury, along with defender Joel Matip (toe).

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Should the players be looking at Europe? There's no reason why they shouldn't.

"But I get a little bit bored repeating myself. This is a period of time where you are going to need quite a few players. You need to be able to rotate.

"You're going to need to be able to deal with the injuries that are going to come up. Sometimes not massive injuries but injuries that keep people out of games.

"My only concern for the team is in certain areas of the field we don't have the cover or the amount of players we need to push on and make that concerted effort which will be needed to reach a European place.

"Having said that I've seen Wolves play virtually the same XI for long, long periods of time and, what's more, take on more matches than the rest have played.

"So we could be very lucky and if we can keep the 14 or 15 senior players we have fit then I believe we have a chance."

Jurgen Klopp

I saw Crystal Palace and they look like a proper-oiled machine. They have four times in a row now a clean sheet, so it will be a tough job 100 per cent, I know that. But that is how the Premier League is always, so no problem with that.

Liverpool - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st 30 27 2 1 83

Full league table

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 23/11/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool 19/01/2019 League Liverpool 4 - 3 Crystal Palace 20/08/2018 League Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool 31/03/2018 League Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool 19/08/2017 League Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

All time results

Last meeting

Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Saturday November 23 2019

Palace: Guaita, Cahill, Tomkins, van Aanholt, Ward (Kelly, 70), McArthur, Townsend, Milivojevic, Kouyate (Schlupp, 72), Zaha, Ayew (Benteke, 76)



Subs not used: McCarthy, Hennessey, Meyer, Dann



Goals: Zaha (82)

Liverpool: Alisson, van Dijk, Alex-Arnold, Robertson, Lovren, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, J Henderson (Milner, 79), Firmino (Gomez, 89), Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Origi, 64)



Subs not used: Adrian, Keita, Salah, Lallana



Goals: Mane (49), Firmino (85)



Bookings: Fabinho

Prediction league

132 members have predicted for this game so far.

Make your prediction on this game

Away travel info

Click here