Anfield, Wednesday 8.15pm
Defenders James Tomkins (thigh), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Martin Kelly (calf) are the Palace players missing for the Liverpool clash.
Reds forward Mohamed Salah and defender Andy Robertson are both expected to return to the side. James Milner is out with a hamstring injury, along with defender Joel Matip (toe).
Roy Hodgson
"Should the players be looking at Europe? There's no reason why they shouldn't.
"But I get a little bit bored repeating myself. This is a period of time where you are going to need quite a few players. You need to be able to rotate.
"You're going to need to be able to deal with the injuries that are going to come up. Sometimes not massive injuries but injuries that keep people out of games.
"My only concern for the team is in certain areas of the field we don't have the cover or the amount of players we need to push on and make that concerted effort which will be needed to reach a European place.
"Having said that I've seen Wolves play virtually the same XI for long, long periods of time and, what's more, take on more matches than the rest have played.
"So we could be very lucky and if we can keep the 14 or 15 senior players we have fit then I believe we have a chance."
Jurgen Klopp
I saw Crystal Palace and they look like a proper-oiled machine. They have four times in a row now a clean sheet, so it will be a tough job 100 per cent, I know that. But that is how the Premier League is always, so no problem with that.
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|1st
|30
|27
|2
|1
|83
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|23/11/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 2
|Liverpool
|19/01/2019
|League
|Liverpool
|4 - 3
|Crystal Palace
|20/08/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|31/03/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 2
|Liverpool
|19/08/2017
|League
|Liverpool
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Saturday November 23 2019
Palace: Guaita, Cahill, Tomkins, van Aanholt, Ward (Kelly, 70), McArthur, Townsend, Milivojevic, Kouyate (Schlupp, 72), Zaha, Ayew (Benteke, 76)
Subs not used: McCarthy, Hennessey, Meyer, Dann
Goals: Zaha (82)
Liverpool: Alisson, van Dijk, Alex-Arnold, Robertson, Lovren, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, J Henderson (Milner, 79), Firmino (Gomez, 89), Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Origi, 64)
Subs not used: Adrian, Keita, Salah, Lallana
Goals: Mane (49), Firmino (85)
Bookings: Fabinho
