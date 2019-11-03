King Power Stadium, Saturday 3.00pm
Palace head to the Midlands having won just two of their past nine away league matches.
Striker Christian Benteke is fit again after missing the recent matches with Liverpool and Burnley.
Defenders James Tomkins (thigh) and and Martin Kelly (calf), plus midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) are still sidelined.
Leicester midfielder James Maddison is a doubt after aggravating his hip in midweek.
Roy Hodgson
"Theyre a good team. Theres no doubt about that. The fact is they might not have won their last couple of games. But the season is always going to contain ups and downs, periods where you pick up points and there are periods where things dont go so well and other teams catch you up.
"They do have some very, very good players, theyve been well managed by Brendan [Rodgers] as well and with six games to go theyve got everything to play for with a Champions League place.
"Its a nice place to go and play, and they are a very good footballing team who ask lots of questions of you. As far as Im concerned, its another game in these last six games weve got left and I look forward to it, going to a lovely stadium to play a good team."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|3rd
|32
|16
|7
|9
|55
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|03/11/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Leicester City
|23/02/2019
|League
|Leicester City
|1 - 4
|Crystal Palace
|15/12/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Leicester City
|28/04/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|5 - 0
|Leicester City
|16/12/2017
|League
|Leicester City
|0 - 3
|Crystal Palace
Palace 0-2 Leicester City
Sunday November 03 2019
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, van Aanholt, Tomkins, McArthur (McCarthy, 78), Milivojevic, Schlupp, Zaha, Kouyate (Meyer, 74), Ayew (Benteke, 78)
Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Dann, Kelly
Bookings: Tomkins, Schlupp
Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Maddison (Praet, 89), Tielemans, Barnes (Morgan, 85), Perez Gray, 74), Vardy
Subs not used: Ward, Iheanacho, Albrighton, Justin
Goals: Soyuncu (57), Vardy (88)
Bookings: Evans, Soyuncu
