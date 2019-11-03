Leicester City v Palace

King Power Stadium, Saturday 3.00pm

Team news

Palace head to the Midlands having won just two of their past nine away league matches.

Striker Christian Benteke is fit again after missing the recent matches with Liverpool and Burnley.

Defenders James Tomkins (thigh) and and Martin Kelly (calf), plus midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) are still sidelined.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is a doubt after aggravating his hip in midweek.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"Theyre a good team. Theres no doubt about that. The fact is they might not have won their last couple of games. But the season is always going to contain ups and downs, periods where you pick up points and there are periods where things dont go so well and other teams catch you up.

"They do have some very, very good players, theyve been well managed by Brendan [Rodgers] as well and with six games to go theyve got everything to play for with a Champions League place.

"Its a nice place to go and play, and they are a very good footballing team who ask lots of questions of you. As far as Im concerned, its another game in these last six games weve got left and I look forward to it, going to a lovely stadium to play a good team."

Leicester City - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 3rd 32 16 7 9 55

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 03/11/2019 League Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Leicester City 23/02/2019 League Leicester City 1 - 4 Crystal Palace 15/12/2018 League Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Leicester City 28/04/2018 League Crystal Palace 5 - 0 Leicester City 16/12/2017 League Leicester City 0 - 3 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Palace 0-2 Leicester City

Sunday November 03 2019

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, van Aanholt, Tomkins, McArthur (McCarthy, 78), Milivojevic, Schlupp, Zaha, Kouyate (Meyer, 74), Ayew (Benteke, 78)



Subs not used: Hennessey, Camarasa, Dann, Kelly



Bookings: Tomkins, Schlupp

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Maddison (Praet, 89), Tielemans, Barnes (Morgan, 85), Perez Gray, 74), Vardy



Subs not used: Ward, Iheanacho, Albrighton, Justin



Goals: Soyuncu (57), Vardy (88)



Bookings: Evans, Soyuncu

