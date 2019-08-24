Selhurst Park, Thursday 8.15pm
Midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp returns to the squad after recovering from a hip injury and he joins fit-again Martin Kelly (calf). Centre half James Tomkins (thigh) has returned to training.
Forward Christian Benteke is suspended after his red card against Aston Villa last time out. Defender Gary Cahill is out for the season after pulling his hamstring against Chelsea.
United left-back Luke Shaw faces a fitness test after twisting his ankle during the 2-2 draw with Southampton on Monday. Brandon Williams is also a doubt with an eye injury.
Roy Hodgson
"It was a very good game from our side against a top team and I would consider ourselves unfortunate not to come away with a result [against Chelsea].
"Now we have another team of the same level of quality coming to visit, with a lot of top class individuals and also in a rich vein of form.
"We are aware nothing less than a performance of that level will be good enough if we are to get something from the game."
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
"Well we've come a long way in this season. I think we've hurried this process up by quite a distance with what we've done since we started this season.
"Then again, that result [losing to Palace] was a freak result. I don't think that would happen again if we played the same game, but you have to respect teams with the quality that they have.
"They're well organised, Roy always sets his team up very, very structured and organised and he's got individuals who can win games for him. Both at the front but also [Patrick] van Aanholt, who scored against us. He's scored a few goals over his career."
|Position
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|5th
|35
|16
|11
|8
|59
|Date
|Type
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|24/08/2019
|League
|Manchester United
|1 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|27/02/2019
|League
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 3
|Manchester United
|24/11/2018
|League
|Manchester United
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|05/03/2018
|League
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|Manchester United
|30/09/2017
|League
|Manchester United
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
Manchester United 1-2 Palace
Saturday August 24 2019
Manchester United: de Gea, Shaw (A Young, 34), Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, James, McTominay (Mata, 85), Pogba, Rashford, Lingard (Greenwood, 56), Martial
Subs not used: Pereira, Tuanzebe, Matic, Romero
Goals: James (89)
Bookings: Wan-Bissaka, James
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Cahill, van Aanholt
Zaha, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyaté (McCarthy, 83), Schlupp (Townsend, 80), Ayew (Benteke, 75)
Subs not used: Dann, Meyer, Hennessey, Wickham
Goals: Ayew (32), van Aanholt (90)
Bookings: Guaita, Cahill, Zaha, Milivojevic
