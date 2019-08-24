Palace v Manchester United

Selhurst Park, Thursday 8.15pm

Team news

Midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp returns to the squad after recovering from a hip injury and he joins fit-again Martin Kelly (calf). Centre half James Tomkins (thigh) has returned to training.

Forward Christian Benteke is suspended after his red card against Aston Villa last time out. Defender Gary Cahill is out for the season after pulling his hamstring against Chelsea.

United left-back Luke Shaw faces a fitness test after twisting his ankle during the 2-2 draw with Southampton on Monday. Brandon Williams is also a doubt with an eye injury.

Quotes

Roy Hodgson

"It was a very good game from our side against a top team and I would consider ourselves unfortunate not to come away with a result [against Chelsea].

"Now we have another team of the same level of quality coming to visit, with a lot of top class individuals and also in a rich vein of form.

"We are aware nothing less than a performance of that level will be good enough if we are to get something from the game."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"Well we've come a long way in this season. I think we've hurried this process up by quite a distance with what we've done since we started this season.

"Then again, that result [losing to Palace] was a freak result. I don't think that would happen again if we played the same game, but you have to respect teams with the quality that they have.

"They're well organised, Roy always sets his team up very, very structured and organised and he's got individuals who can win games for him. Both at the front but also [Patrick] van Aanholt, who scored against us. He's scored a few goals over his career."

Manchester United - league stats

Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points 5th 35 16 11 8 59

Last five results

Date Type Home Team Score Away Team 24/08/2019 League Manchester United 1 - 2 Crystal Palace 27/02/2019 League Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Manchester United 24/11/2018 League Manchester United 0 - 0 Crystal Palace 05/03/2018 League Crystal Palace 2 - 3 Manchester United 30/09/2017 League Manchester United 4 - 0 Crystal Palace

Last meeting

Manchester United 1-2 Palace

Saturday August 24 2019

Manchester United: de Gea, Shaw (A Young, 34), Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, James, McTominay (Mata, 85), Pogba, Rashford, Lingard (Greenwood, 56), Martial



Subs not used: Pereira, Tuanzebe, Matic, Romero



Goals: James (89)



Bookings: Wan-Bissaka, James

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Cahill, van Aanholt

Zaha, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyaté (McCarthy, 83), Schlupp (Townsend, 80), Ayew (Benteke, 75)



Subs not used: Dann, Meyer, Hennessey, Wickham



Goals: Ayew (32), van Aanholt (90)



Bookings: Guaita, Cahill, Zaha, Milivojevic

