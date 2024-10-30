October 30 2024

Crystal Palace are positioning themselves to continue making smart, future-focused signings, writes Peter Leyland.

Their most recent transfer activity is demonstrating a clear intent to bolster the squad both now and for the seasons ahead. The Eagles, under the guidance of sporting director Dougie Freedman and manager Oliver Glasner, are showing increasing ambition in the transfer market, targeting talented young players with the potential to thrive in the Premier League.

One of the most exciting names currently linked with a move to Selhurst Park is 17-year-old Sunderland star Chris Rigg. The highly-rated midfielder has made a significant impact at the Stadium of Light this season, quickly establishing himself as a regular starter and impressing with his performances in the Championship.

Rigg, who was still at school just a year ago, has already bagged three goals in 12 appearances this term, a statistic that has not gone unnoticed by Palaces scouting team.

With the teenager's potential, Palace are reportedly preparing a £20 million-plus bid for the young talent in January, with hopes of replicating the success of their previous mid-season signing of Adam Wharton. Strong line-ups like these shows and fans are taking notice and appreciating.

Like Selhurst Park, we have Wharton, who joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £18 million in the previous January window and has proven to be a savvy acquisition, giving his contribution towards winning three points against Spurs.

The 20-year-old has had a strong impact at the club, impressing enough to earn a call-up to the England squad for last summers European Championship. While he didnt see game time in Germany, his future remains bright at Palace, and its clear that Freedman is hoping for similar success with Rigg.

Freedman and Glasner are looking to build a team that can not only compete in the Premier League but also sustain long-term success, and every point counts towards this goal, especially the one point won against Wolves.

Riggs rise at Sunderland is particularly notable because of how quickly he has integrated into the first team. At just 17, he became the second-youngest player in the clubs history last year, and this season he has continued to show maturity beyond his years.

His recent form, including standout performances for the England under-18s, has made him one of the most promising young players in the country. His technical ability, creativity in the midfield, and eye for goal make him a perfect fit for Palaces evolving squad.

For Palace, investing in youth is becoming a key part of their strategy, especially since Aaron Wan-Bissaka left. Over the past few seasons, they have started to prioritise players with high potential who can make an immediate impact while also growing into key roles.

Palaces future fixtures look promising, and with players like Rigg potentially joining their ranks, the club is well-placed to continue their upward trajectory. The investment in young, talented players is part of a long-term vision that could see the Eagles rise to even greater heights in the Premier League, setting a foundation for a strong and sustainable future.