January 10 2026

Crystal Palace have entered 2026 on a bleak note after their shock elimination from the FA Cup, writes Ben Mortimer.

However, this loss against Macclesfield cannot be used to define the team, especially not with all the internal developments occurring in the background. For one, Brennan Johnson's big-money signing has grabbed the attention of many and has made headlines.

The club is actively curating its prospective talents, showcasing real effort toward the squad's future performances. One such effort comes in the form of Hindolo Mustapha, who stands as Crystal Palace's latest Academy prospect and is on the way out to gain experience.

Of course, media outlets and fans are not the only major players keeping track of the football team. Bookmaker odds, for example, are impacted by these developments, and Crystal Palace have been playing in what can only be described as a deficit.

With no wins to show for in their last seven games, the odds are not looking good for their upcoming clash against Sunderland. As such, popular sportsbooks, like Esports News credit card betting sites, still dont completely dismiss the Palaces chances of taking home all three points from the Stadium of Light, with odds sitting at 2.83, which equals the odds of the Black Cats winning at their home pitch.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace were underdogs in their recent Premier League match against Aston Villa, but they still managed to secure a draw. Although these odds reflect the hesitance and uncertainty surrounding the club during this January transition, these platforms provide fans with great insight.

This is actually why Mustapha's current position is sparking some hope amongst fans, as he might be exactly what Palace is missing. Unfortunately, the fresh player recently had his FC Nürnberg loan terminated as a result of an unsuccessful spell and a series of disappointments on the pitch.

While the German loan did not work out, there has been a rumour of interest in Mustapha from Bradford City, which would provide an opportunity for him to participate in League One. While highly rated by the coaching staff (especially with his impressive performance in the Premier League's youth system), Mustapha needs to gain experience in professional men's football.

Simply put, throwing him in the deep side should provide results. A look at the Premier League transfers for the January 2026 window shows Mustapha's confirmed position, but also acts as a reminder of Johnson's new presence in the team.

While Mustapha acts as a symbol of hope for the future, Johnson is expected to showcase an immediate impact in upcoming fixtures. Of course, all eyes are on these players, especially with the departure of Naouirou Ahamada. It can be argued that team dynamics were impacted by these large shifts, and this explains some of Crystal Palace's most recent losses, including their 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park by Tottenham Hotspur.

Much of this poor performance stems back to missed opportunities, the players being overworked, and the team just being pushed to its limits overall. Although Mustapha's potential loan to Bradford can bring some relief, Oliver Glasner needs to pull up his socks. The manager is in charge of steadying the ship, and currently, the natives are restless. Regardless of who joins or leaves the team, Palace need to keep its head above water and remain in the top half of the League.